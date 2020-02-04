Water diet: water fasting diet

We are sure that you heard about the water diets. Many people start to follow these diets because they are fast ways to lose some weight. For those who don’t know much about the water diet we decided to teach you a thing or two about this weight loss program.

The water diets are not a new discovery. They are used since ancient times in Japan and other Asian countries as a lifestyle, not a diet. Today, these water diet are very popular among women.

Some of these water diets are really strict, unhealthy and they can bring many consequences to your health. Specialists don’t recommend these diets which can harm your body. That is why we will present you a simple and healthy water diet.

Pay attention and find out more about the water diet!

What’s to do?

All you have to do during this water diet is drink a lot of water every day. It is recommended to drink about 2 liters of water/day. You should start your day with at least 250 ml of water. Drink it on an empty stomach. This will help you get a healthier skin and you will fill full of energy all day long. You should have your last glass of water at least one hour before you go to bed at night. This way you will be hydrated all night long.

How can this help you lose weight?

We assure you that you won’t feel bloated from all the water you have to drink during the day. All the water you need to drink will help you feel full and you will eat less. This diet is very simple and you don’t have to count your calories.

But, during the water diet you should pay some attention to what you eat and you should eat less sweets. You can eat your favourite dishes but your portions have to be smaller. This is the most important rule of this diet.

Benefits of the water diet

First of all you have to know that your skin will look wonderful after the water diet. The aging process will slow down and you will look radiant every day.

The second benefit of the water diet is the fact that you will eat less. This is how you will lose the extra weight that bothers you so much.

You will also get rid of the cellulite because your body will start to eliminate water once it will feel that it has reached its limits.

If you have constipation problems, you should follow this diet. This diet will help you feel lighter and will solve your bowel problems.

Some tips that will help you during the water diet

Here are some pieces of advice that can help you when you are on this diet:

1. Don’ t drink more that 2 liters of water/day. If you exaggerate, the water can dilute the salt from your blood.

2. Don’t start this diet very suddenly if you are not used to dinking that much water. You can start with 1 liter/day: 500 ml in the morning and another 500 ml in the evening. Increase gradually the quantity.

3. Don’t drink water while you are eating. This way the digestive process won’t take place and you will fill bloated.

4. Give up coffee and sodas. These drinks bring many unnecessary calories to your body.

5. If you want to give some flavour to the water you have to drink try adding lemon juice or stevia. Stevia doesn’t contain any calories and it is better for your health than sugar.

This diet is not complicated and you can follow it all your life. It can become a healthy, new lifestyle that will only bring you benefits. Are you willing to become one of the people that follow it? You won’t regret it!