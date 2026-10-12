Watch Today’s Bears vs. Packers Game Live Online

The Chicago Bears will match up against their longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers, in an exciting Week 5 showdown at Lambeau Field. With starting quarterback Caleb Williams sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Tyson Bagent will take the helm for the Bears after leading the team to victory against the New York Jets last week. The Bears are riding a two-game win streak and are considered modest favorites in this critical game.

Game Details and Viewing Information

The highly anticipated game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. Fans should check their local listings to confirm the game airing in their area, as several other matchups will take place simultaneously. For those outside the market, subscribing to YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket can provide access to out-of-market games.

Team Insights

Currently, the Packers hold a 2-2 record this season, recently coming off a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rivalry has been fierce, with the Bears winning their last two encounters against the Packers, both hosted at Soldier Field. Notably, the last time the Bears secured a victory at Lambeau Field was January 2025. In a nod to the rivalry, the Packers will don an alternate “rivalries” uniform featuring retro colors and a reimagined version of their classic logo.

Off-Field Developments

Beyond the gridiron, the Bears are engaged in discussions with Illinois lawmakers regarding their future venue. The team is exploring options to leave the aging Soldier Field, with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the potential construction of a new stadium in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers: Streaming Options