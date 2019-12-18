Vitamins: All You Need to Know About Vitamins

Vitamins are very important for your body’s health. Many people take their vitamins by consuming dietary supplements, and others eat piles of vegetables. Because there are few people that know what different food products contain vitamins, we decided to make a shortlist with the vitamins and the products that contain them.

Vitamin A

Its effects are young-looking skin, beautiful hair, healthy nails, sharp vision, and strong bones.

It can be found in carrots, citrus fruits, hard cheese, cottage cheese, milk, eggs, fish, parsley, spinach, and liver.

It is destroyed by high temperature and long-term preservation.

It is recommended an amount of 0.4-1 mg per day. (you can take it from 100 g of beef liver pate).

Vitamin B1

Its effects are an efficient brain, good digestion, healthy muscles, a healthy heart, and quality sleep.

It can be found in brewing yeast, pork, nuts, oats, buckwheat, wheatgrass, and legumes.

It is destroyed by long-term preparation, adding salt while cooking, and drinking coffee during a meal).

It is recommended an amount of 1.3-2.6 mg per day (you can take it from 1 pork steak).

Vitamin B2

Its effects are regenerated cells, sharp vision, and healthy muscles.

It can be found in milk, almonds, eggs, mushrooms, buckwheat, cottage cheese, yeast, and meat.

It is destroyed by the long-term impact of light.

It is recommended an amount of 1.3-2 mg per day (you can take it from 2 chicken eggs).

Vitamin B5

Its effects are a good memory, a cheerful mood, quick recovery after illnesses, healthy blood vessels, and a healthy heart.

It can be found in a variety of meats, chicken, egg yolk, dairy products, caviar, legumes, nuts, yeasts, oatmeal, buckwheat, rice, and broccoli.

It is destroyed by repeated freezing.

It is recommended an amount of 5 mg per day (you can take it from 100 g of pork liver pate).

Vitamin B6

Its effects are a rejuvenated body, a strong nervous system, and healthy blood vessels.

It can be found in cereals, sprouted wheat grains, green salad, cabbage, bananas, walnuts, wheat bran, salmon, and meat.

It is destroyed by the long-term impact of light.

It is recommended an amount of 1.6-2 mg per day (you can take it from 300 g of beef).

Vitamin B12

Its effects are normal weight, good immunity, sound memory, and a healthy gastrointestinal tract.

It can be found in soybeans, hops, spinach, kelps, oysters, fish, milk, cheese, egg yolk, and a variety of meats.

It is destroyed by the long-term impact of light and high temperatures.

It is recommended an amount of 2-5 mg per day (you can take it from 100 g of salmon).

Vitamin C

Its effects are smooth skin, good immunity, a cheerful mood, and healthy hair and nails.

It can be found in: dill, citrus fruits, rose hips, sea buckthorn, red fruit, cauliflower, peas, beans, radish, kiwifruit, and asparagus.

It is destroyed by cooking.

It is recommended an amount of 70 mg per day (you can take it from ½ of an orange).

Vitamin D

Its effects are Healthy bones, good blood coagulation, immunity to colds, elimination of toxins, a cheerful mood, and healthy blood vessels and heart.

It can be found in cheese, cabbage, cottage cheese, egg yolk, fish, seafood, potatoes, vegetable oils, and beef.

It is destroyed by cooking in an alkaline environment.

It is recommended an amount of 2-5 mg per day (you can take it from 2 eggs).

Vitamin E

Its effects are a rejuvenated body, normal operation of the reproductive system, a cheerful mood, and protection against the environment.

It can be found in meat, oils such as sunflower, corn, pumpkin seeds, olive oils, butter, nuts, dairy products, and liver.

It is destroyed by long-term preservation.

It is recommended an amount of 30-50 mg per day (you can take it from 1 tablespoon of unrefined oil).

Vitamin K

Its effects are fast healing wounds, normal blood coagulation, and producing the required amount of prothrombin in the blood.

It can be found in: spinach, nettles, rose hips, cabbage, cauliflower, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, strawberries, green tea, and kelps.

It is destroyed by the long-term impact of light and long-term preparation…

It is recommended an amount of 1-2 mg per day (you can take it from 2 tablespoons of parsley).