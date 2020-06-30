Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s youngsters unify for selfie: ‘Family, for life’

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s youngsters have located a household in each other.

Meadow Walker, that’s late dad Paul starred in the “Fast and Furious” franchise business along with Vin Diesel, shared a pleasant breeze online on Monday, including some life-long friends.

In the image, Meadow, 21, stands with Diesel’s 3 kiddos — Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5 — all with smiles on their faces.

“Family, forever,” the image was captioned.

Diesel, 52, was labeled in the image.

Walker that passed away in a car and truck crash in 2013 at the age of 40 was close with Diesel, as were their family members.

Last November, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” celebrity wanted Meadow a delighted 21st birthday celebration on Instagram with a pleasant homage.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday, Meadow!” composed the star along with an image of Meadow. “I know it’s your 21st, and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you, kid. Uncle Vin.”

“Thank you so much,” she composed. “I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you.”