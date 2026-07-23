Victoria Monét Teases Frequency of Love Album with Reach Out

Victoria Monét is officially moving into a new chapter. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has announced her sophomore album, Frequency of Love, set for release on Oct. 2 through Lovett Music/RCA Records. Along with the news, she shared the project’s lead single, “Reach Out,” giving fans an early glimpse of the sound and vision behind the upcoming era.

Produced by frequent collaborators Kaytranada and D’Mile, “Reach Out” arrives with a Dave Meyers-directed video and choreography by Sean Bankhead. In the visual, Monét appears in an all-black ensemble, leading a group of backup dancers on a mission to send a message to a long-term love interest.

“I am so thankful to everyone who was a part of this piece of art!! I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you,” Monét wrote on Instagram, marking the video’s release.

The announcement also comes as Monét continues to build momentum on the charts. Her recent single, “Let Me,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart in June.

Her First Full-Length Album Since Jaguar II

Frequency of Love is Monét’s first full-length studio album since Jaguar II and Jaguar II: Deluxe, the releases that included the hit singles “On My Mama” and “Smoke.” Jaguar II later earned Monét her first Grammy Awards, winning Best R&B Album, Best New Artist, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2024 Grammys.

In a 2023 conversation with Rolling Stone, Monét said inspiration is always close at hand. She explained that she keeps a notebook beside her bed to capture ideas as soon as they come to her.

“I have this notebook that I keep on the side of my bed that I write in if I wake up and have a dream that I can remember, or just things that I feel, or positive things that I want to tell myself when I’m feeling doubtful,” she said.

Balancing Her Own Music and the Road

Outside of her solo work, Monét is also finishing the European and U.K. leg of Bruno Mars’ The Romantic tour as a special guest alongside Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. The run is set to conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 24, 25, and 28.