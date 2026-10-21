Val Chmerkovskiy Clears Up Alan Bersten Unfollow Speculations

Val Chmerkovskiy is making headlines as he stands firm in support of fellow dancer Alan Bersten amidst a whirlwind of rumors and recent developments on Dancing With the Stars. Chmerkovskiy faced a one-week suspension from the show, prompting speculation about his relationship with Bersten, who has stepped in as his replacement.

Clearing the Air Over Social Media Speculation

In response to rumors that he unfollowed Bersten on Instagram after the announcement of Bersten’s temporary role as partner to Jenna Dewan for the Dedication Night episode on October 20, Chmerkovskiy cleared the air. Taking to social media, he expressed gratitude for Bersten’s support, commenting on his post: “Thank you for stepping in and doing such an amazing job. Jenna looks so good and most importantly happy.”

Chmerkovskiy, 40, confirmed their camaraderie by addressing the unfollow rumor directly, stating, “You’re my new favorite follow.” His comments highlight a spirit of professionalism and support during a challenging time.

Alan Bersten’s Emotional Tribute

Bersten, 32, who was eliminated in the second week alongside partner Giada De Laurentiis, used his platform to express his honor in participating with Jenna Dewan as she dedicated her performance to her mother, Nancy Lee Bursch. “You are such a light,” Bersten remarked in his Instagram post, accompanied by photos of their time on the ballroom floor. He emphasized the significance of the moment, stating, “It’s so beautiful to see you and your mom share the floor.”