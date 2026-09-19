V for Vendetta: 20-Year Cinematic Comeback Sparks Excitement

Fans of thought-provoking cinema can look forward to a momentous occasion this fall as V for Vendetta makes its big-screen return, two decades after its original release. This timeless classic will be showcased for a limited time, with screenings arranged for just two evenings: November 1 and November 5. The event, organized by Fathom Entertainment in collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC Vertigo, promises a unique experience for both new viewers and long-time fans alike.

Special Features for the Anniversary Screening

In addition to the film itself, audiences can enjoy a newly produced featurette featuring director James McTeigue. In this exclusive segment, McTeigue delves into the enduring themes of the film, exploring why its messages about freedom and resistance remain relevant today. To mark the occasion, an anniversary trailer featuring a reimagined version of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture by Jonathan Snipes of the hip-hop group Clipping was released this past Friday.

Plot Summary and Impact

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, V for Vendetta follows the story of the enigmatic masked character known as “V,” portrayed by Hugo Weaving. Set in a dystopian Britain characterized by totalitarian rule, the film addresses powerful themes of oppression faced by immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and political dissenters. Evey Hammond (played by Natalie Portman) becomes intertwined with V’s cause after he rescues her, leading her on a tumultuous journey to uncover her own identity while joining the fight against a repressive government.

Acknowledging the Film’s Legacy

The film showcases remarkable performances by a stellar cast, which includes Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry, John Hurt, Roger Allam, Tim Pigott-Smith, and Rupert Graves. “The award-winning V for Vendetta graphic novel led to one of the most provocative films in the early 2000s. Twenty years later, V for Vendetta still asks the questions that matter: about freedom, identity, and who gets to speak up,” remarked Shannah Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Fathom Entertainment. She further expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to reintroduce this masterpiece to theaters for a new generation of moviegoers.

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