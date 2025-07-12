US Visa Restrictions: Unraveling the Family Ties Behind Policies

The ongoing narrative surrounding U.S. visa restrictions has taken an intriguing turn, with popular Ghanaian comedian DKB calling out actor Prince David Osei for his comments on the matter. The controversy stems from the recent announcement by the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, which drastically reduced the duration of visas available to Ghanaian applicants. Amidst this backdrop, the phrase “blame it on their cousins” has emerged as a humorous yet telling critique of the situation, suggesting that some individuals may scapegoat relatives for broader issues. This article explores the complexities of the visa situation and the reactions from prominent figures within Ghana.

U.S. Visa Policy Changes

The U.S. Embassy’s recent decision to limit visa durations to a mere three months for single-entry applications is part of a broader “visa reciprocity” policy. Previously, Ghanaians could hold multi-entry visas valid for up to five years. This sudden change has prompted various reactions within Ghana, with public figures weighing in on accountability and governance. DKB, in particular, redirected the focus onto the behavior of Ghanaians, suggesting that dishonesty rather than governmental failures is to blame.

DKB’s Defense and Critique

In a spirited social media post, DKB defended Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, against critiques made by Prince David Osei. Osei had attributed the visa restriction to the minister’s lack of effective action, arguing that he demonstrated a deficit in emotional intelligence. DKB countered this by stating, “Boss, this noble and people-respecting government no go tell USA to shorten visa stay from 5 years to 3 months.” His sharp commentary shifted the blame back to those Ghanaians who overstay their visas, hinting at a culture of irresponsibility that many might prefer to overlook.

The ‘Cousins’ Factor

Interestingly, the phrase “blame it on their cousins” evokes both humor and a deeper discussion about personal accountability. In his critique, DKB referenced Osei’s earlier claim that his cousins were responsible for a misleading tweet about former President Mahama. By linking the two incidents, DKB underscores a recurring theme: it’s convenient to attribute personal failures to external factors, even family. His comments resonate with a broader audience, as they challenge individuals to confront their own behaviors rather than deflect responsibility.

Public Reaction and Controversy

The reactions to DKB’s comments have been mixed, revealing the complexities of public discourse in Ghana. Some supporters thank DKB for shedding light on an important issue, while others argue that the U.S. visa changes reflect larger, systemic problems that extend beyond individual actions. The phrase “blame it on their cousins” has now become a point of contention, serving as both a critique and a cultural insight into how Ghanaians navigate the challenges of international relations and personal identity.

As the U.S. visa restrictions saga continues to unfold, it is clear that the dialogue surrounding responsibility, government action, and cultural perspectives remains as vital as ever. Prominent voices like DKB and Prince David Osei will likely keep this conversation alive, urging Ghanaians to re-examine their roles amidst changing global landscapes.