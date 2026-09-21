Unveiling the Personal Style of 13 Iconic Men

Renowned for his ability to entertain and connect with audiences, Steve Harvey is also recognized for his distinctive fashion sense. The comedian and television host has long championed stylish dressing, a passion that remains very much alive in his current fashion era. In a recent conversation, Harvey shared insights into his evolving wardrobe, revealing a truth that speaks to his love for sharp attire.

A Growing Collection

When asked about his wardrobe, Harvey chuckled, “I have more now.” His admiration for dressing up has been a lifelong endeavor rooted in childhood experiences, particularly those spent with his mother attending church. “People ask me all the time, ‘Hey, man, ain’t you uncomfortable in a suit?’ No, I’m at my most comfortable when I’m in a suit,” he stated. Harvey has always felt at his best donning a crisp shirt and tie, a reflection of his personal identity.

The Influence of Style

Harvey credits stylist Elly Karamoh with introducing him to high-fashion brands such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Kiton, Prada, Gucci, and even the newer Tom Ford designs. “The looks had lots of different colors, because I was always a color-driven guy, but I lost that trying to dress for my talk show,” he explained. His embrace of vibrant colors is evident as he continues to experiment with his style, bringing diversity back into his clothing choices.

A Personal Sanctuary

When it comes to storage for his extensive wardrobe, Harvey owns two main closets. “One closet is mostly stage clothes. It’s my man cave,” he revealed. This area is particularly special to him, as it serves as a personal expression of his style. “This is the only space that I’m allowed to decorate and do anything I want with,” he admitted, joking about the limitations imposed on his décor choices in his larger home. “In that big-ass house, this is all I have control over.”

Impact on Contemporary Fashion