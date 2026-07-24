Unmissable Deals You Can’t Ignore from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially kicked off, offering shoppers a rare opportunity to snag items at discounts of up to 70% off across various top-tier brands. This annual retail celebration runs from July 18 through August 9, making it the perfect time for fashion enthusiasts to restock their wardrobes and treat themselves to coveted items. Notable brands featured during the event include Coach, Kate Spade, Kiehl’s, and On, among others.

Don’t Miss Out on Trending Deals

With the sale in full swing, shoppers are already flocking to popular items like UGG boots, red light therapy devices, and stylish handbags. Coach, for instance, has several of its bestselling styles marked down, making it a prime choice for anyone looking to upgrade their accessories this season.

Shopping Without a Nordstrom Credit Card

You don’t need a Nordstrom credit card to take advantage of the Anniversary Sale, but having one can provide additional perks. Cardholders enjoy exclusive rewards, special shopping benefits, discounts at Nordstrom Rack, and round-the-clock customer service. There are two options available: the Nordstrom Credit Card and the Nordstrom Visa Credit Card. For those interested, you can sign up here.

Best Finds During the 2026 Anniversary Sale

This year’s sale is packed with standout items, perfect for both men and women. Some of the best deals currently available include:

Tissot Titanium Bracelet Watch Refresh your watch collection with this stylish timepiece at 33% off.

Madewell Seaport Terry Cotton Camp Shirt An easy choice for summer festivals or casual outings.

OluKai Flip Flop These popular sandals are a must-try, now available for under $80.

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Get a pair of these stylish sunglasses for under $100 during the sale.

More Deals Worth Checking Out

Throughout the sale, more trending items will continually be highlighted, so keep an eye on fresh finds. From fitness gear to luxury skincare, the selection caters to a wide range of preferences. Be sure to revisit this guide as popular items are likely to sell out quickly.

Happy shopping, and don’t miss out on these incredible deals during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale!