Unlock a Radiant Diwali Glow with Live Tinted’s Founder Tips

Deepica Mutyala, the visionary founder of Live Tinted, recently celebrated a significant milestone for her brand during an extravagant Diwali event with Ulta Beauty, where they made history as the first South Asian-founded makeup brand to launch five years ago. The celebration brought together nearly 200 attendees from beauty, fashion, and entertainment, illustrating the brand’s growing influence and cultural significance.

A Milestone at Ulta Beauty

Reflecting on Live Tinted’s journey, Deepica expressed her pride in the company’s evolution since its debut at Ulta Beauty in 2021. “It’s honestly such a full-circle moment! When we launched at Ulta Beauty in 2021 as its first South Asian-founded makeup brand, it was a milestone I never could have imagined growing up. Five years later, we’re one of Ulta’s fastest-growing prestige cosmetics brands!” she shared.

Celebrating Culture and Community

Hosting one of the beauty industry’s largest Diwali celebrations alongside Ulta’s leadership held deep significance for Deepica. “Seeing nearly 200 people from across beauty, fashion, and entertainment come together to celebrate my culture reminded me just how far we’ve come and what’s possible for the next generation of founders,” she noted, highlighting the importance of representation within the industry.

Achieving a Luminous Diwali Glow

In addition to celebrating cultural heritage, Deepica also shared her insights on achieving a luminous Diwali glow. While specific product recommendations weren’t detailed in this conversation, her commitment to inclusive shade ranges and purposeful formulas is a core tenet of Live Tinted’s philosophy. For those seeking to enhance their festive look, a variety of products from the brand can complement a radiant celebration.