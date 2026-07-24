U2 and Martin Garrix Unite for Epic Track ‘Fireflies’

In an exciting collaboration, U2 and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix have released their joint single, “Fireflies.” Garrix premiered this anthemic track during his headlining set at Tomorrowland, where he surprised the audience with a special appearance by U2’s The Edge.

Collaboration History

This release marks a significant moment, as it is the first time all four members of U2 have collaborated with Garrix on a song. The partnership has deep roots, as the producer has previously worked with U2. His recent contributions include producing the track “Scars” from U2’s latest EP, Easter Lily. Additionally, he collaborated with Bono and The Edge on “We Are the People,” a song created for the UEFA European Football Championship in 2019, and produced “Your Song Saved My Life”—featured on the Sing 2 soundtrack. Bono has co-written several other singles with Garrix, such as “Angels for Each Other,” “Catherina,” and “Weightless.”

Behind the Music







The Edge expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We go back a long way with Martin, and there’s always a sense of adventure whenever we get together. Playing ‘Fireflies’ for the first time at Tomorrowland, in front of one of the most passionate festival crowds anywhere, was such a rush… in fact, I might have enjoyed it a bit too much. It reminded me of why I love playing outdoors. I like it better when there’s no ceiling.”

Garrix reflected on the experience, adding, “‘Fireflies’ has a very unique mood and it’s a special song we started working on six summers ago. It felt electrifying and very surreal to finally debut it at Tomorrowland with The Edge. I’ve worked with Bono and Edge before, but working with the whole band I got a glimpse of their chemistry and why U2 are who they are. They are incredible friends and collaborators, and it has been an absolute honor to work with them again.”

Upcoming Releases

U2 continues to make waves in the music scene, having just released their EP Days Of Ash in February and Easter Lily on Good Friday. Their latest single, “Street of Dreams,” serves as a precursor to their upcoming studio album, which is set to be released later this year. This new album is particularly special, as it coincides with the band’s 50th anniversary and will mark their first LP since Songs of Surrender, released in 2023.

Earlier this summer, Garrix also collaborated with Madonna on “Bizarre” for her new album, Confessions II, and teamed up with Ed Sheeran for the track “Repeat It.”