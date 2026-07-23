Turn Heads in Colorful Pilates Outfits That Hide Sweat

Black leggings will always have a place in our workout wardrobes, but colorful Pilates outfits are having a major moment. From butter yellow matching sets to bright blues, cherry reds, and playful prints, today’s activewear trends show you don’t have to stick to dark colors to achieve a flattering gym look.

Editors’ roundup: the best sweat-proof activewear

Our editors rounded up the best sweat-proof activewear garb – sports tops, shorts, leggings, toppers – from celeb-loved brands – lululemon, NikeSKIMS, Vuori– to find the newest, trendiest, sweat-proof active gear to wear all summer long.

Styles and fabrics that keep you cool

Look for moisture-wicking tank tops, quick-drying sports bras, and cooling leggings designed for high-intensity movement. These studio-to-streetstyle pieces are made to help you look hot without looking overheated, so you can focus on your workout and not your sweat stains–no matter how many burpees you do.

Colorful, flattering options (and the classic black)

Whether you opt for butter yellow sets, bold blue hues, cherry red staples, or playful prints, today’s activewear proves bright colors can be both flattering and functional. If you do want to stick to black, it’s always classic. And we found some excellent Pilates pieces to add to your rotation, below.