Trump Delivers Epic Jabs at Media During Slimmed-Down Dinner

In an unusual turn of events, President Trump made a highly publicized appearance at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner held at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. The event, which replaced the original gathering initially planned for April, was significantly scaled down in light of a recent shooting incident that marred the previous attempt.

Changes in Venue and Attendance

This year’s dinner was notably relocated from the Washington Hilton to the more opulent Waldorf Astoria, and attendance was dramatically cut from 2,600 guests to approximately 680. This downsizing led to a less glamorous affair than in previous years, where celebrity attendees mingled with journalists and political figures, frequently inviting criticism over the optics associated with such mingling.

Honoring Heroes and Awards

As part of the evening’s somber atmosphere, the WHCA chose to honor the surviving Secret Service member from the April shooting incident, as well as the staff at the Washington Hilton who remained on site to assist startled guests. In spite of the circumstances, the evening included the traditional presentation of awards, and mentalist Oz Pearlman returned to provide some light-hearted entertainment.

Trump’s Address: A Mix of Humor and Controversy

Beginning around 9:30 p.m. ET, Trump’s speech touched on the attempted shooting with a gravity that contrasted sharply with the usual roast-like tone expected at such events. Citing the incident as a “very serious situation,” he noted, “The attempted mass murder at the Washington Hilton—that’s what it could have been—was an assault on our democracy itself.” His remarks drew mixed reactions from the audience, including laughter as he recalled some attendees’ quick reactions during the chaos.

When Jokes Fall Flat

Stepping away from solemnity, Trump attempted a series of jokes that garnered varying degrees of success. He reminisced about the 1980s Waldorf Astoria, but as his anecdotes meandered into name-dropping celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell and Bruce Springsteen, many attendees appeared disengaged, with some expressing clear boredom as his speech exceeded the 20-minute mark.

One particular quip involving Nicki Minaj fell flat: “After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, ‘Get down! Get down!’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking.” The joke did not land well with the audience, reflecting a tone more reminiscent of grievances than humorous banter.

Airing Grievances

True to form, Trump used part of his speech to voice dissatisfaction with the media. He specifically attacked CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Jake Tapper, along with late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, dismissing their talents. “You know I really hate some people,” he remarked, continuing with humor that many in attendance deemed less effective than he might have hoped.

At one point, he even self-criticized, questioning the quality of his own jokes: “Who the hell wrote that line?” he asked after an ill-received quip about the “governor of Chicago.”

A Mixed Conclusion

Despite the heavy criticisms and lackluster humor, the night concluded on a somewhat renewed note. Trump expressed appreciation for the media, stating, “I have tremendous respect for the people in this room,” while acknowledging that he sometimes feels unfairly treated. “Your profession is amazing. And I just want to thank you for having me. And it’s been fun,” he concluded, attempting to bridge the divide in a dinner meant to celebrate journalism.