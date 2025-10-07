Trump Criticizes Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Spot

The controversy over Bad Bunny‘s selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer has sparked diverse reactions, with former President Donald Trump expressing surprise and criticism. His comments underscore a recurring theme of political and cultural discourse in America. As the music world continues to blur borders and genres, the debate around Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance highlights the intersection of entertainment, culture, and politics.

The Controversy Over the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Former President Donald Trump has voiced his bewilderment over the choice of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. During an appearance on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” he questioned the decision, expressing that he was unfamiliar with the world-renowned musician. “I never heard of him. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy,” Trump remarked. His comments came despite Bad Bunny’s massive global following and record-breaking music streams.

Bad Bunny’s Popularity and Cultural Impact

Bad Bunny’s popularity cannot be overstated. As a leading figure in the global music scene, his albums have consistently topped charts and set streaming records. Despite this, Trump dismissed the choice as “absolutely ridiculous,” attributing it to decisions by promoters. Greg Kelly further stirred the narrative by calling Bad Bunny a non-unifying figure, a claim that stands in contrast to the artist’s widespread appeal.

Comedic Reactions and Cultural Debate

Amidst the backlash, Bad Bunny has taken the criticism in stride, responding with humor during a recent “Saturday Night Live” appearance. Joking about the right-wing reactions, he mentioned that “everyone is happy” with his Super Bowl booking, even teasing Fox News. This playful retort underscores the broader cultural conversations that his performance has ignited.

Political Dimensions and Personal Decisions

Adding to the complexity, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny. Meanwhile, the artist has decided not to tour the United States, citing concerns for his fans in light of potential ICE actions. In an interview, he acknowledged that fears for his Latino fanbase influenced this decision, pointing to the political tensions he faces.

As the debate continues, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance is shaping up to be more than a performance, serving as a focal point for discussions on music, politics, and cultural identity.