Trump Clarifies UFC’s Dana White Press Secretary Joke

In a lighthearted moment following his recent political shake-up, former President Donald Trump playfully claimed that he had offered UFC President Dana White the role of White House press secretary. However, during a press interaction in Florida, Trump clarified that his statement was made in jest.

Trump’s Joking Offer to Dana White

After the Republican Party faced significant setbacks in the midterm elections, Trump announced a restructuring of his administration. He replaced his chief of staff on Friday and took to social media on Saturday to suggest he had extended the press secretary position to White, a close friend. On Sunday, he reverted to a humorous tone, stating, “I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy.” White is scheduled to visit Trump at the White House on Monday.

Republican Setbacks and Administrative Changes

The midterm elections resulted in historic victories for Democratic candidates, highlighting a shift in long-standing Republican strongholds and ultimately leading to the GOP losing control of both chambers of Congress. In response to these challenges, Trump appointed longtime aide Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Miller is known for his influential role in shaping the administration’s strict immigration policies.