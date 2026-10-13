Trump Administration's Disarray: Guilfoyle's Scandal Unraveled

Former U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has resigned from her post after a series of scandals and allegations of misconduct. Guilfoyle, who previously dated Donald Trump Jr. and played a significant role in the Trump 2020 campaign, announced her resignation in a lengthy statement, expressing gratitude to President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the opportunity to serve. “I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world,” she stated.

In her resignation, Guilfoyle emphasized her ongoing commitment to Trump and the America First movement, asserting that her support for the country she loves will never waver. However, according to White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, Guilfoyle had been asked to resign shortly before the announcement, signaling deeper issues within her ambassadorship.

Improper Conduct and Allegations

The circumstances surrounding Guilfoyle’s resignation stem from serious allegations detailed in a report from The Wall Street Journal. It was alleged that she solicited $100,000 from Trump donor Eric Deters to settle her American Express credit card debt just ahead of her Senate confirmation hearings scheduled for July 2025. The documents and messages reviewed by the Journal indicated that she offered Deters tax aid and legal relief valued up to $1 million if she were confirmed.

“Hon, please I need you to get this done for me today,” Guilfoyle texted Deters, suggesting that the transfer would not show up on official records if sent directly to American Express. Deters later recounted to the Journal that he felt manipulated, claiming Guilfoyle pledged to be his “Trump ride or die, forever and ever,” but ultimately failed to deliver on any promises. When he communicated his decision not to provide the funds, citing concerns about his wife’s reaction, Guilfoyle asked him to refrain from discussing the situation over text.

Connections or Conflicts of Interest?

The controversy does not end there. Reports also surfaced regarding Guilfoyle’s relationship with lobbyist Christos Marafatsos, who represented the Greek firm Aktor Group. The lobbying activities between Guilfoyle and Marafatsos included Guilfoyle encouraging foreign contacts to engage with Aktor. In another report, Guilfoyle was noted for her comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos where she boasted about her high-profile connections and lavish lifestyle, including private jet travel. “I’m going to make you a lot of fucking money,” she reportedly told a businessman while seeking help for a dinner invitation from Eric Trump.

Denial and Administration Reactions

In her resignation statement, Guilfoyle dismissed the allegations as false, pledging to defend her name and integrity vigorously. Following her resignation, Trump addressed the matter, admitting the administration was “looking into” removing Guilfoyle from her position, expressing dissatisfaction with the situation. Vice President JD Vance also commented negatively about the ethics of selling access to government officials.