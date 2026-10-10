In a significant shift within the Trump administration, conservative commentator and former spokesperson Katie Zacharia has been appointed as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt. This news was first reported by The New York Times and has since been validated by multiple outlets.

A Familiar Face in Conservative Circles

Zacharia, who previously served as a junior spokesperson for former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, is well-known in conservative media circles. As an active social media user and a figure strongly connected to the MAGA universe, she has often appeared as a commentator on major conservative news channels.

Controversial Stances and Statements

In keeping with a trend seen among Trump administration officials, Zacharia has publicly supported claims that the 2020 election was fraudulently “stolen” from Trump. Her statements on various issues often traverse the boundaries of mainstream discourse, as she has previously made bizarre and conspiratorial assertions. For example, she once expressed enthusiasm over a video of an ICE agent wearing a luxury watch, stating, “I like my ICE like I like my news…blazin’ hot.”

Outlandish Claims and Defenses

In 2025, she controversially claimed that mifepristone, a drug commonly used in medical abortions, was linked to Zyklon B, the gas used in Nazi concentration camps. Furthermore, she defended a scheme involving Truth Social that allowed paying subscribers to gain “early access” to Trump’s posts for a hefty fee of $100,000 per month, insisting, “They’re not getting insider trading information. They’re getting early access.”

Continuity in Messaging