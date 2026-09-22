Troye Sivan's Daring New Album and Charli XCX Tour Highlights

Troye Sivan is back in the spotlight with his latest album, She’s the Best, set to release on October 9, 2023. Following the impressive success of his electro-pop opus Something to Give Each Other, which garnered three Grammy nominations, Sivan has embarked on a whirlwind journey that included a major headlining tour and collaborations with fellow pop star Charli XCX. However, the pressure of constant visibility took its toll on him. “At some point along the way, a disconnect started to form where I was going home to the hotel by myself, and I actually was feeling deeply lonely a lot of the time,” he reflects on his previous album cycle.

A Musical Evolution

With She’s the Best, Sivan embraces a more introspective tone, blending high-energy club tracks with earnest, subdued songs that reveal his innermost thoughts. He describes the duality of the album, stating, “There is this high-octane side to the album that feels really bombastic, and then there are the songs that feel like the interior of my mind.” This evolution marks a significant chapter in Sivan’s two-decade journey, from his early days on YouTube to his current status as a candid and thoughtful artist.

Star Power

The album’s first single, “She’s the Best,” features a visually stunning video with Australian actress Nicole Kidman. Sivan recalls their previous collaboration on the film Boy Erased and felt Kidman was the perfect choice to represent his artistic vision. “We were like, ‘Who is someone that everyone in the world can understand what we’re trying to show?’ And we were like, ‘It’s Nicole,’” he explains. When he reached out, she responded enthusiastically, creating an unforgettable moment for the artist.

Embracing the Feminine Spirit

The video is enriched with elements of drag, showcasing Sivan’s appreciation for the feminine spirit. He shares his personal history with femininity and acceptance, stating, “Over the years, I’ve chipped away at that shame and, through it, found so much freedom and power.” The song serves as a love letter to the women in his life, embodying his joy and admiration for their strength.

Inspiration and Collaboration

In crafting She’s the Best, Sivan drew inspiration from the women he admires, including Ariana Grande and Lily-Rose Depp, with whom he worked on The Idol. He notes, “I’m in my happiest place when I am standing next to a woman being like, ‘Everyone, look at this. Do you see what I see?’” The album serves as a tribute to these significant relationships and the profound impact they’ve had on his life and career.

Musical Influences

Delving into his creative process, Sivan shared that he doesn’t confine himself to mainstream pop influences. Instead, he explores a wide array of sounds, including artists like The Avalanches and Arthur Russell. He elaborates, “Some of the songs are a year old, some of them are a couple of months old. I think I only know through sitting with them that they stand the test of time to me.” This thoughtful curation reflects his desire for a fully realized artistic vision.

Connecting with Fans

Sivan often contemplates his relationship with music and performance. On the topic of dancing and celebration, he believes that creating safe spaces for queer communities is essential for connection and expression. “I think that there’s a spiritual need, a human need to let loose,” he asserts. His new album encapsulates this spirit, merging themes of pleasure and self-discovery while inviting listeners to celebrate their identities.

Looking Ahead