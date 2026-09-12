Nicole Kidman and Daughter Faith Stun Together at US Open

In a rare public appearance, Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Faith Margaret, delighted fans with their stylish ensembles during the US Open in New York City on September 11, 2026. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her elegant fashion choices, showcased a more casual yet chic look alongside her teenage daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban.

Fashion on Display at the US Open

Stepping away from her glamorous press tour gowns for Practical Magic 2, Nicole opted for a relaxed preppy outfit featuring a light blue button-down shirt paired with denim jeans and comfortable sneakers. She completed her ensemble with a taupe handbag, blending style with practicality for a day at the tennis tournament.

Mother-Daughter Style Goals

Faith, who is almost as tall as her 5’11” mother, made a fashion statement of her own in a dark red polka-dotted slip dress. The 15-year-old accessorized her playful attire with light brown sandals and a stylish white cardigan draped over her shoulders, which she tied in the front. To finish her look, she carried a brown shoulder bag and sported sunglasses atop her head, showcasing a youthful and fashionable vibe that resonated with onlookers.