Nicole Kidman and Daughter Faith Stun Together at US Open

In a rare public appearance, Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Faith Margaret, delighted fans with their stylish ensembles during the US Open in New York City on September 11, 2026. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her elegant fashion choices, showcased a more casual yet chic look alongside her teenage daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban.
Fashion on Display at the US Open
Stepping away from her glamorous press tour gowns for Practical Magic 2, Nicole opted for a relaxed preppy outfit featuring a light blue button-down shirt paired with denim jeans and comfortable sneakers. She completed her ensemble with a taupe handbag, blending style with practicality for a day at the tennis tournament.
Mother-Daughter Style Goals
Faith, who is almost as tall as her 5’11” mother, made a fashion statement of her own in a dark red polka-dotted slip dress. The 15-year-old accessorized her playful attire with light brown sandals and a stylish white cardigan draped over her shoulders, which she tied in the front. To finish her look, she carried a brown shoulder bag and sported sunglasses atop her head, showcasing a youthful and fashionable vibe that resonated with onlookers.
Their joint appearance not only highlighted their fashion flair but also underscored the close bond between mother and daughter, providing fans with a heartwarming glimpse into their lives together. As they enjoyed the thrilling matches at the US Open, Nicole and Faith reminded everyone of the beauty of family moments shared in stylish harmony.