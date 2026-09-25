Treaty Oak Revival Stunned by Dangerous Fan Behavior

In recent performances, Texas country-rock band Treaty Oak Revival has found their passionate fan base embracing a rather dangerous form of excitement—throwing objects into the crowd during their energetic live shows. This escalating behavior came to a head last week in Charlotte, North Carolina, when a chair was reportedly hurled into the audience, injuring at least one concertgoer and necessitating a hospital visit. As a result of these alarming incidents, the band decided to take a stand and urge their fans to rethink their conduct.

Band Takes a Stand Against Dangerous Behavior

Following the chaotic scene, Treaty Oak Revival’s lead singer, Sam Canty, addressed the issue directly in a video message shared on social media. Canty articulated his concerns about the reckless actions witnessed at their shows, stating, “We’ve seen the videos and we’re not happy with what we’re seeing. We will say it from us directly: Please stop throwing shit into the crowd or at the stage during ‘Boomtown.’ We’re all for beer showers, we’re all for crowd surfing, we’re all for raging and having a good time, but please do not throw hard objects into the fucking crowd. It’s hurting people and we don’t fucking condone it.”

Canty’s plea highlights the increasingly hazardous environment at their concerts, with multiple reports of thrown chairs and other items. Notably, videos have circulated online showing incidents where objects like trash cans were tossed from the crowd. Canty himself fell victim to this behavior, having been struck in the face by a beer can during a prior performance.

A Call for Community and Safety

The band’s message serves as a reminder of the camaraderie among fans: “Please take care of each other. We’re a family. Let’s have fucking fun,” Canty urged. “Don’t throw shit.” His words resonate within a broader conversation about fan behavior at concerts, particularly in the country music genre, where such antics have become a growing concern over the past couple of years.

The issue of fans throwing objects has led other artists to speak out as well. In April 2025, Braxton Keith took a moment during his performance to chastise fans for tossing beer, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of such actions during live shows. “You name one place you can throw anything at somebody and it’s ok,” he remarked on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast.

Upcoming Performances and Band Resilience