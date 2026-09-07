Heartwarming Moments: Prince William and Kate's Family with George, Charlotte, Louis

In a candid interview with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, Prince William recently discussed the challenges of parenting in the royal spotlight. The issue of their eldest son, Prince George, not yet having his own cell phone has become “a little bit of a tense issue,” reflecting the common dilemmas many parents face today.

A Royal Household with Diverse Musical Tastes

Life in the Cambridge household is anything but ordinary, especially when it comes to music preferences for the school run. Kate Middleton shared insights into her children’s different tastes during a June visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. In an Instagram video, she noted, “Everyone wants different songs.” She elaborated, explaining that Princess Charlotte has a penchant for Taylor Swift, while Prince George leans towards rock music, particularly enjoying AC/DC. As a budding guitarist, George’s musical aspirations are evident. Meanwhile, the youngest sibling, Prince Louis, has his own unique taste, favoring music from Alex Warren, and is reported to be a promising drummer.

Family Highlights and Cherished Moments

The royal family’s musical encounters didn’t stop there; in June 2024, Prince George joyfully identified himself with his father and sister when they had the opportunity to meet Taylor Swift backstage at one of her Eras Tour concerts in London. This memorable moment showcased the enjoyment and familial bonding within their royal life.