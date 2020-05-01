Travis Scott Celebrates Birthday With a New $3 Million Bugatti

Travis Scott had a delighted 29th birthday celebration, as he got caring wishes from Kylie Jenner, and included a new $3 million Bugatti to his deluxe automobile collection.

Travis Scott didn’t need any type of lush automobiles offered to him by former girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 22, on his 29th birthday celebration. Instead, on Apr. 30, he treated himself to a new customized Bugatti car. Travis was seen entering his brand-new whip that was parked on the road in West Hollywood as his team of pals viewed. The glossy black car shone in the lunchtime sunlight of L.A. He was showing off a tie-dye tee-shirt, loosened pants, and hefty diamond chains and necklaces around his neck as he evaluated his latest deluxe automobile.

Travis’ 3 friends — including one who was wearing a face mask, as required in L.A. because of the coronavirus episode — viewed as the “Sicko Mode” rap artist had a look at the automobile. It seems a Bugatti Chiron, which begins at around $3 million before any type of personalizations are done. It makes Ferrari’s and Lamborghini’s in the typical $200K-$400K variety appear like kid’s play in contrast. Not just is the access cost for the most affordable design of a Bugatti in the seven numbers, and the upkeep is likewise eye-watering. Just an oil modification alone on a Bugatti supposedly sets you back $20,000 to $25,000, according to motor1.com. But with Travis’ internet worth approximated as high as $40 million, he can manage it.

While Kylie didn’t offered Travis a Lamborghini as a birthday present when she performed in 2019 when they were still a pair, she had a caring message for the dad of her two-year-old little girl Stormi Webster that was worth more than anything with a price tag. She showed her 172 million Instagram fans a collection of pleasant individual images and videos of Travis with his little princess.

Kylie gently captioned it, “Happy birthday to the daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving, and funny baby. The best gift. Ok, I’m crying. Love you forever!”. Travis thanked her in the remarks by uploading an emojis of a red and a black heart, a blue butterfly, and a space rocket…