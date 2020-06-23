Travis Scott bought a $ 23.5 million home and Kylie Jenner will help him decorate

Travis Scott reportedly dropped $23.5 million– done in money– on a 16,700-square foot manor in Brentwood, not too much from Kylie Jenner’s very own brand-new pad. A source reveals Kylie’s preparation for her ex’s brand-new space!

Travis Scott, 28, followed Kylie Jenner’s hint and also scored himself a luxurious estate! The Astroworld rap artist reportedly paid $23.5 million– in money, mind you– on a three-floor mansion in Brentwood that flaunts cinema-worthy views of Los Angeles, TMZ reported on June 19. “Kylie [Jenner] is delighted concerning Travis’ brand-new residence acquisition,” a source near to the mom of Travis’ two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie likewise recently acquired an estate on the west side of LA for $36.5 million, but Kylie’s Holmby Hills house isn’t specifically surrounding Travis’ new space. The manor is “about 45 mins far from where [Kylie’s] at, but she’s excited for him,” our source proceeds. “They both are very thinking about purchasing realty now.”

Travis and Kylie’s rate of interest in real estate is “something they share a bond fairly over,” our source exposes. “They most likely to each other for thoughts on it and are both quite possibly enlightened in the subject.” While they were still dating, the parents also supposedly split a $13.45 Beverly Hills estate 50-50 in Oct. 2018, according to TMZ. And allow’s not forget about Kylie’s primary Hidden Hills compound!

Travis and Kylie might no more be together (regardless of continuously mixing rumors of a get-together), but Kylie still wants to make her ex feel at home in his new location. “She might even help decorate– He asks her guidance every one of the moment on that particular stuff, so that would not be unusual,” our source adds.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of areas for Kylie to execute her creative vision if she picks to do so. This Brentwood pad– extra so a piece of modern-day architectural beauty than a house– has seven rooms, 11 baths, and glamorous attributes such as an infinity deck, movie theater, fitness center, sauna, wine rack, two elevators, views that span from downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean and a 20-car auto-gallery to show off the hip hop music’s elite cars and truck collection. Here’s the most effective part– the residence was going with $42 million in the summer of 2019, so this was a fantastic deal for Travis!

While Travis and Kylie continue to be separated, it’s not difficult to picture them hanging out at Travis’ new address. Kylie ruined Travis for Daddy’s Day on June 21, and he additionally tagged along for the KarJenner journey to Wyoming to celebrate North West’s seventh birthday earlier this month!