Tragic Loss: Prince William’s Polo Companion Succumbs to Bee Accident

Prince William’s Polo Friend Dies After Swallowing Bee

The unexpected death of a prominent figure in both the business world and the international polo community has left many in shock. Sunjay Kapur, a close friend of Prince William and chairman of Sona Comstar, tragically passed away after swallowing a bee during a polo match. This unforeseen incident occurred on June 12 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, prompting an outpouring of grief from friends, family, and colleagues alike, as the polo community mourns the loss of a beloved player and industrialist.

A Shocking Incident on the Field

Sunjay Kapur, 53, was participating in the subsidiary final of the Queen’s Cup when he suddenly encountered a medical emergency. Witnesses report that moments before losing consciousness, Kapur stated, “I’ve swallowed something.” Initial investigations point to a possible bee sting that may have induced anaphylactic shock, although other accounts suggest that he collapsed after bending over on his horse during a break in play.

“He was full of life, laughing, joking, then gone in an instant,” an insider recounted to The Mirror, expressing the disbelief felt by those present at the match. The incident has left a palpable void in the lives of those who knew him, both personally and professionally.

Kapur’s Legacy Beyond Polo

Outside the polo arena, Kapur was recognized as a formidable figure in the automotive industry. After taking the reins of Sona Comstar in 2015 following his father’s death, he transformed the automotive components manufacturer into a global mobility technology leader. Under his leadership, the company experienced significant growth, with estimates boosting his net worth to around $1.2 billion, as reported by Forbes.

In a statement reflecting on his sudden passing, Sona Comstar stated, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr. Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight, and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”

Moreover, his alma mater, the University of Buckingham, commemorated his impactful life and efforts to broaden the appeal of polo. They highlighted his role as a “passionate fitness and sport enthusiast and a learner for life,” capturing the essence of a man who strived for excellence both on and off the field.

A Friend to Many

Kapur’s friends remember him for his welcoming spirit and inclusive nature. A close companion reflected on his character in an interview with Telegraph Sport, stating, “He will be greatly missed not only by his family and friends but the local community around his club. He was fun, kind, and generous. He didn’t distinguish between his grooms or high net worth friends — when he had a party, everyone was invited and everyone was equal.”

Kapur is survived by three children from two marriages. He shared a daughter, Samaira, 20, and a son, Kiaan, 14, with his former wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, and later welcomed a son, Azarias, 7, with his second wife, model Priya Sachdev.