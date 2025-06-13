Trace Cyrus criticizes Billy Ray Cyrus for funeral absence

Trace Cyrus Blasts Famous Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Over Missed Funeral

In a shocking public outburst, Trace Cyrus is calling out his father, the renowned musician Billy Ray Cyrus, for allegedly skipping his maternal grandmother’s funeral in favor of a fashion show. This explosive claim has rekindled tensions within the Cyrus family, as Trace expresses his disappointment and frustration over his father’s choices. With emotions running high, the circumstances surrounding the funeral and familial relationships are brought into sharp focus, particularly in the context of Trace Cyrus blasting his famous dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, over the missed funeral.

Accusations of Priorities

Trace Cyrus began the year with a heartfelt message directed at his adoptive father, voicing concerns about Billy Ray’s well-being. However, the tone has since shifted dramatically. On Instagram, Trace accused the two-time Grammy Award winner of neglecting his familial obligations by opting to attend a fashion event in Italy instead of being present for his grandmother’s funeral in Los Angeles. He wrote, “This man is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic,” accompanying the post with a picture of his father.

Trace elaborated on the situation, emphasizing his father’s choices: “He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom. Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded, he still didn’t come after the plane was paid for.” The words reflect not just disappointment but a deep sense of betrayal felt by Trace regarding Billy Ray’s actions.

Targeted Insults and Estrangement

The emotional fallout from this situation has driven Trace to levels of frustration where he addresses his father directly with harsh insults. “You’re the lamest man to ever walk the planet earth,” he stated, revealing a profound shift in his regard for Billy Ray. He continued, “Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol. The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you.” These comments exemplify a growing rift and a painful acknowledgment of the differences between them.

A Shift in Perception

Following a tumultuous performance at an inauguration event for President Donald Trump earlier this year, Trace Cyrus opened up about long-standing concerns he and his siblings—Miley, Noah, and Brandi—have harbored regarding their father’s well-being. Originally, Trace’s open letter stemmed from “a place of love and also fear.” Now, he appears ready to sever ties. “No, I’m past the point of even caring if I ever speak to him again. I’ve surpassed him in every metric as a man on this planet. There’s nothing left to learn from [him] except from his mistakes,” he declared, effectively closing the door on any hope for reconciliation between father and son.

The public fallout highlights ongoing issues within the Cyrus family, emphasizing how personal and familial expectations can clash dramatically, especially in the spotlight of fame. As Trace Cyrus continues to express his feelings candidly, the implications of his statements about Billy Ray Cyrus being absent from such a significant family event resonates deeply, showcasing an emotional conflict that is far from resolved.

