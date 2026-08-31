Toyah and Robert Fripp Shine Bright in Sunday Lunch Comeback

Fans of Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp’s beloved Sunday Lunch series have something to celebrate! A new performance has finally emerged, marking one of the few fresh episodes released in 2026. With their kitchen once again brimming with energy, the couple takes on a lively rendition of the 1968 Rolling Stones classic Jumpin’ Jack Flash.

A Spirited Performance

In what appears to be just the third new performance this year, the dynamic duo showcases their signature style in a delightfully rough and ready cover. Fripp, in his unmistakable style, passionately declares, “Yes, it’s a toothless, bearded hag!” at the climax of the song, prompting Toyah to playfully respond, “Who’s the hag?” Their charming banter adds to the infectious fun of the video, which fans can enjoy on YouTube. Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch – Jumpin’ Jack Flash; – YouTube

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New Honors for Toyah

In related news, Toyah Willcox has recently been announced as a recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Worcester, set to be awarded next month. Expressing her excitement, Toyah stated, “I am thrilled to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Worcester. I have constantly strived to push boundaries in an unpredictable industry, and if my life can inspire, guide and help those who are about to do the same, then my 50 years in show business mean even more to me today. This honour will be a highlight of my life, and I am grateful to all who have made it possible. I very much look forward to the day I receive it.”

A Glimpse into King Crimson’s Music Vault

Additionally, fans of King Crimson can now access 11 live performances recorded in 2000 in Japan, as the band promoted their 12th album, The ConstruKction of Light. These recordings are available for download via nugs, the band’s official streaming platform, having initially been released on the DGM Live website in 2016.