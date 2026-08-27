'Toy Story 5' Hits Disney+ After Surpassing $1 Billion Worldwide

The beloved Toy Story franchise continues to captivate audiences with its latest installment, “Toy Story 5,” which has already made a significant impact at the box office. Achieving over $1 billion in global earnings, the film set to premiere on Disney+ on September 23, allowing fans to enjoy the adventure on their personal devices.

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

Released in theaters on June 19, “Toy Story 5” garnered strong reviews, affirming its place in the series’ legacy. It earned an impressive $159 million during its opening weekend, establishing itself as the highest-grossing Toy Story film to date, not adjusted for inflation, with a remarkable $1.13 billion in total revenue globally. Critics, including Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman, praised the film for its emotional depth and delightful moments, stating it “escalates in delight” while featuring scenes that “hit you like a gut punch.”

A New Adventure for Woody and Buzz

In this installment, familiar characters Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and Jessie (Joan Cusack) embark on a new adventure aimed at keeping Bonnie (voiced by Scarlett Spears) engaged with traditional play amid the allure of a new tablet, the Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee). This storyline reflects a contemporary challenge in childhood play and technology’s growing influence.

Music Video Featuring Taylor Swift

Adding to the excitement surrounding “Toy Story 5,” Disney has unveiled a new music video for the piano rendition of Taylor Swift’s original song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which features exclusive footage from the film. This track is available to stream on platforms such as Disney+, Spotify, and Apple Music. Swift’s performance of the record-breaking hit single, co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff, further enhances the film’s musical landscape.

The Legacy of the Franchise

Since its inception in 1995, the Toy Story franchise has become one of the few animated series to retain much of its original voice cast across the decades, with Hanks, Allen, and Cusack returning for this latest chapter. Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, “Toy Story 5” continues to showcase the beloved characters through the creative storytelling for which Pixar is renowned.

Availability and Future Releases