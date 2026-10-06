Top Athletes' Favorite Sports Drinks Now Up to 60% Off

For those looking to enhance their hydration game, now is the perfect time to stock up on sports drinks and electrolyte packs. With Amazon‘s Prime Big Deal Days in full swing, discounts of up to 60% are available on various products, including athlete-endorsed options that can help power you through your day or support your performance in a new season, much like basketball star Jalen Brunson and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow.

Electrolyte Deals from BODYARMOR

The spotlight is on BODYARMOR, the sports drink brand that has partnered with Brunson and Burrow. They are offering significant discounts on their popular drinks and electrolyte packs for a limited time. This presents a great opportunity to stock up on hydration essentials that are not only effective but also taste good. Amazon

BEST DEAL Six-pack BODYARMOR’s electrolyte mixes deliver a remarkable 2,230 mg of electrolytes per serving—exceeding most traditional sports drinks. Each pack is also enriched with essential vitamins like zinc, vitamin B, and vitamin C, promoting energy and immunity. Made with coconut water, these mixes enhance hydration with a flavor profile that outshines typical electrolyte packs. Zero sugar and only 15 calories per serving make this an ideal choice for any health-conscious consumer. BODYARMOR offers these electrolyte powders in seven delicious flavors online. Amazon

ATHLETE-APPROVED 12-pack Brunson is an ambassador for BODYARMOR Sports Drink, which provides potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants for enhanced hydration. This particular “Orange Mango” flavor is especially favored by Brunson. Moreover, over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased this drink in the past month, proving its popularity. Amazon

BEST FOR WORKOUTS Four-pack Burrow also promotes BODYARMOR Fit, a sparkling drink designed for pre-workout or game consumption. This drink combines electrolytes with naturally-derived caffeine for added energy, aiding both hydration and metabolism.

Brunson and Burrow have both joined the BODYARMOR brand recently, enhancing its image with their genuine dedication to health and performance. BODYARMOR has described Brunson as one of the “most beloved athletes” and has emphasized how aligned their brand values are with his personal beliefs. “This partnership makes perfect sense because the brand values align with my personal beliefs and commitment to what’s real,” Brunson expressed, highlighting the authenticity that drives both his journey and the collaboration.

Find more BODYARMOR drinks on sale during Prime Big Deal Days exclusively on Amazon. Amazon

ALSO CONSIDER Use code BRAD20 for 20% off For those seeking more options, this 30-pack of hydration sticks is available on Amazon. It includes creatine, taurine, and other essential amino acids that support recovery and endurance. The light and refreshing strawberry lemonade flavor offers an enjoyable alternative without the “chalky” aftertaste found in some powdered drinks.