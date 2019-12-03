Top 20 the Most Beautiful Women From Instagram from All Over the World

The TC Candler entertainment website has been rating 100 of the world’s most beautiful women when it comes to their looks, without taking into consideration their age or talent. This was based on the opinions of independent experts since 1990.

In this article, we present you with a list of the top 20 the most beautiful women from all over the world. Are you curious about how they look? Check the list below.

Taylor Hill, a supermodel from the USA

Taylor Hill was born on March 5th, 1993, in the USA. She is a professional model and she currently works at Victoria’s Secret. Her career bloomed in 2015 when she started working for this famous agency.

Lupita Nyong’o, an actress from Kenya/Mexico

Lupita Nyong’o was born on March 1st, 1983, in Mexico, but she grew up in Kenya. She received an Oscar in 2013 for her role in the movie “12 Years a Slave”. Her exceptional beauty and acting talent make her stand out in this industry.

Jenny Kim, a singer from South Korea

Jenny Kim was born on November 22th, 1994, in South Korea, and she is a big K-pop star. She is also a model and she works with important brands from Korea and Europe.

Yael Shelbia, a model from Israel

Yael Shelbia was born on August 31st, 2001, in Israel. Her family has very strong religious beliefs, but she still managed to have a modeling career. She is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Oktyabrina Maximova, a model from Russia

Oktyabrina Maximova was born on June 18th, 1995, in Russia. She works as a professional model, but she is also studying to become a lawyer. When this rank was made, she surpassed many famous actresses.

Lalisa Manoban, a singer from Thailand

Lalisa Manoban was born on March 27th, 1997, in Thailand, and she is a singer. She is often posing as a model on photo shoots.

Emma Watson, an actress from Great Britain

Emma Watson was born on April 15th, 1990, in France, but she grew up in Great Britain after the age of 5. Her beauty and remarkable acting talent are well-known; she became famous by playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies.

Audreyana Michelle, a model from the USA

Audreyana Michelle was born on April 13th, 1999, in the USA. She works as a model, and her career started in 2016. Her stunning beauty is the result of her European, Afro-American, and Native American origins.

Bella Heathcote, actress, Australia

Bella Heathcote was born on May 27th, 1987, in Australia. She is a famous actress, and her career is in continuous development.

Antonia Iacobescu, singer, Romania

Antonia Iacobescu was born on April 12th, 1989, in Romania, but she grew up in the USA. Later, she returned to her home country, where she became famous as a singer. Her musical career is known in many South-Eastern countries and her songs are often on the top charts in Romania. Her impressive beauty is very much praised.

Camilla Belle, singer/actress, Brazil

Camilla Belle was born on October 2nd, 1986, in Brazil. She is a singer and an actress. She is not only incredibly beautiful, but she also has a kind heart – she does a lot of charity work.

Golshifteh Farahani, actress, Iran/France

Golshifteh Farahani was born on July 10th, 1983, in Iran, but she lives in France. She travels a lot because she collaborates with European, Indian, American and Iranian directors.

Ju Jingyi, singer, China

Ju Jingyi was born on June 18th, 1994, in China. She began her career as a singer in a famous Chinese pop band, but in 2017 she left the band to pursue a solo career.

Adelaide Kane, actress, Australia

Adelaide Kane was born on August 9th, 1990, in Australia. She is not only beautiful, but she is extremely talented too. She is famous because of her main role in the hit show “Reign”, but also for her character in the series “Once Upon a Time”. Currently, she lives in the USA.

Jourdan Dunn, supermodel, Great Britain

Jourdan Dunn was born on August 3rd, 1990, in Great Britain. Because of her impressive beauty, she was lucky to be noticed in a supermarket. She developed her career as a supermodel and in Great Britain, she won the title “Model of the Year” multiple times. She is contacted by famous fashion brands and she is also one of Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Nana, singer, South Korea

Nana was born on September 14th, 1991, in South Korea. She is a singer in 2 K-pop bands, but she also works as an actress and a model, and she is also a professional make-up artist.

Sarah Gadon, actress, Canada

Sarah Gadon was born on April 4th, 1987, in Canada, and she is an actress. She is famous because of her main role in the mini-series “Alias Grace” based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

Chou Tzu-Yu, singer, Taiwan

Chou Tzu-Yu was born on June 14th, 1999, in Taiwan. She is a popular singer in Taiwan and in South Korea. She currently lives in South Korea, where she is a member of a famous K-pop band, and she is also attending Hanlim Multi Art School in Korea.

Thylane Blondeau, model, France

Thylane Blondeau was born on April 5th, 2001, in France. She is a famous model, and several years ago she was ranked number 1 as the most beautiful girl in the world. She is not talented just in modeling, but also in writing poetry – she has published 2 books of poems.

Liza Soberano, actress/model, USA

Liza Soberano was born on January 14th, 1998, in the USA, by a Filipino father, and an American mother. She works as an actress and model. In this rank, she was voted as the most beautiful woman in the world…

What do you think about this rank? Which lady is the most beautiful woman in the world in your opinion? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.