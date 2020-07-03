Top 10 Best Romantic Movies

The best romantic movies are the ones who makes us laugh, cry, dream, but, most of all, they are based upon real feelings and the main characters offer us a lesson about what is like to not be afraid to fall in love, even if everything is against us.

No matter the time, there is always a good idea to enjoy watching romantic movies. We selected the most beautiful romantic movies and we invite you to discover them below!

Titanic (1997)

A classic that we have seen a lot of times! This is the movie that we never tire of watching… and watching again! Southampton, April 10, 1912. The world’s largest and most modern ocean liner, known for its unsinkability, the “Titanic” sets sail for its first voyage. Four days later, it hits an iceberg. On board, a poor artist and a great bourgeois fall in love. The moment when Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) meet their eyes makes you really want to have the same kind of love, one that is sincere, passionate and romantic. Obviously, we know about the end, but the most important is the way their love surpasses everything!

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

In England at the end of the 17th century, 5 sisters were raised by their mother whose objective was for her daughters to find the perfect husband. One of the girls, Elizabeth (Lizzy) (Keira Knightley), does not aspire to this and thinks very differently from her mother. But when Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) enters his life, things turn out to be more complicated … The emotion, feelings and surprises that arise touch Lizzy in the heart and this despite her pride. Those of you who have not yet seen this movie will love it!

The Notebook (2004)

The movie begins with an old man, Noah, (Ryan Gosling) who reads a few notes from a notebook dedicated to Allie (Rachel McAdams), his eternal love. Little-by-little he tells her how they met, the drama of their separation and their struggle to stay together against all odds… Love is stronger than anything and you will see it in this movie!

P.S.: I Love You (2007)

Holly (Hilary Swank) and Gerry (Gerard Butler) have been in love since college and they are all the more happy because they always knew that they were each other’s soul mate. The two complement each other perfectly, but something unimaginable happens: Gerry dies. A few months after his disappearance, Holly receives surprises in her mailbox… They are signed by Gerry.

Sweet November (2001)

It is a love story between two worlds, two universes that meet. Nelson (Keanu Reeves) works in advertising, and is completely devoted to his work, until the day when, during a driving license test, he met Sara (Charlize Theron). The latter, totally different from the girls he usually knows, invites him to live a month with her, to change his life. He will also learn that she changes men every month; it is the month of November. Why is she doing this?

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Landon Carter (Shane West) is the type of the popular high school student and bad boy. Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) is the daughter of the city’s pastor, and she gets to be laugh at by the whole high school because of her clothes that seem from another decade, and her habits which are not the same as the rest of the teenagers her age have. However, when they will cross paths, Landon will learn to see what is hidden behind these appearances. However, Jamie warns Landon: he must not fall in love with her. Indeed, the girl hides a heavy secret.

The Lake House (2006)

Doctor Kate Forster (Sandra Bullock) is about to start a new career in a great Chicago hospital. Her only regret is to abandon the gorgeous house she rents on the shores of Lake Michigan. Before leaving, she leaves a note in the mailbox, for the next occupant, asking him to forward her mail. She also tells him that the dog paw prints that stain the pontoon and the threshold of the house were already there long before his arrival. Then comes Alex Wyler (Keanu Reeves), the new owner, very surprised to find a dusty, dirty, poorly maintained house, overgrown with weeds, and which looks nothing like the beautiful villa that had been described to him. And not the slightest trace of the dog’s paws.

Ten Things I Hate About You (1999)

Blanche is the popular girl everyone wants to date. Kat (Julia Stiles), her big sister, is just the opposite. Cameron falls in love with Blanche but things get complicated because Blanche will only go out with him when Kat also finds someone. The young man in love then decides to hire Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a bad boy, so that he goes out with Kat.

Dear John (2010)

John Tyree (Channing Tatum), Special Forces soldier, will visit his father during his leave period. Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried) is a university student. Both meet at a beach party and love at first sight is instant. After two weeks together, John must leave with the Special Forces and Savannah at the University. They promise to write themselves and continue their love story from a distance.

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a young American working for a New York magazine, embarks on a trip to Verona with her fiancé Victor, who is about to open an Italian restaurant in Manhattan. Sophie takes advantage of this trip to get to know Verona a little more. There she discovers Juliette’s house where hundreds of young people come to ask for help and advice on love. There, Sophie comes across a 50-year-old letter and decides to answer it…

Whether you are single or in a couple, you can always spend your free time watching the best romantic movies in the comfort of your home.