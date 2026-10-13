Toni Collette's 'The Best Of' Marks Milestone for Screen Australia

Toni Collette is set to make her feature directing debut with “The Best Of,” based on Graeme Simsion’s bestselling novel. This project is part of a significant funding initiative from Screen Australia, which is investing more than AUD 16.9 million ($11.7 million) across 75 projects in various stages of production and development.

Details of “The Best Of”

The film, produced by Collette alongside Christopher Simon, explores the complicated relationship between two ex-lovers who reconnect after decades apart, rekindling old feelings with both messy and mixed results. Screen Australia has made a substantial production investment in association with Screen NSW, while Kismet takes charge of local distribution and Cornerstone handles international sales.

A Diverse Range of Projects Funded

The latest funding announcement from Screen Australia encompasses features, series, and short films, highlighting the creativity and originality of Australian storytellers. Louise Gough, Screen Australia’s director of narrative content, mentioned, “Australian storytellers continue to captivate audiences with their creativity, originality, and distinctive perspectives. This latest round of funding supports an exciting range of projects from emerging creatives forging new paths to established voices exploring new creative territory.”

Other Notable Projects

Among the funded projects is “The Dark Lake,” a series from Brouhaha Entertainment, the creators of “Boy Swallows Universe.” The series, based on Sarah Bailey’s award-winning novel, features Phoebe Tonkin as a detective navigating her own buried secrets while investigating a murder in her hometown. Screenwest is collaborating on this major production investment, with additional support from Screen NSW.

In addition, “Bull,” directed by Jeffrey Walker, is a feature film inspired by a true story. It tells the tale of a smooth-talking prisoner who joins a debating team within Tasmania’s toughest jail, hoping to earn his mother’s pride. George Pullar co-writes and stars, alongside a notable cast that includes Richard Roxburgh and Teresa Palmer, with Screen Queensland also coming on board.

Sooshi Mango is set to direct their untitled feature debut, which revolves around three stubborn Italian immigrants who rally their multicultural neighborhood against a wellness club threatening their social hub. The project is produced by Paul Dainty and Cathy Rodda, in association with VicScreen.

Adaptations and New Voices

Rodd Rathjen is directing “No Friend But the Mountains,” which adapts Behrouz Boochani’s acclaimed memoir. This poignant narrative focuses on Boochani’s harrowing experiences as a Kurdish journalist sent to Manus Island, where he documents the lives of detained men. The project enjoys support from the New Zealand Film Commission and Screen Queensland, with Madman overseeing Australian distribution.

Mithila Gupta’s “Desi Down Under” is in development as a romantic comedy, transforming her Indian-Australian audio series into a feature about three misfit characters journeying from Kerala to Coogee to learn surf-lifesaving skills. Gupta collaborates with several producers, emphasizing this project’s cultural representation.

Additionally, Goalpost Pictures is adapting Gabriel Bergmoser’s bestselling novel into a series titled “The Caretaker.” The thriller follows a woman who becomes the caretaker of a ski resort off-season and resorts to extreme measures to protect her newfound life.

Short Films Shine Bright

The realm of short films is also vibrant, with BAFTA-nominated Rosie Westhoff writing and directing “Solastalgia.” This short features a young girl piecing together memories of a devastating bushfire while searching for connection in her transformed landscape. Producing alongside her are Chloe Brennan, Amanda Browne, and Ashlee Russell, with mentorship from Kitty Green.

Furthermore, Pasifika-led Mana Film Productions presents “My Life as a 12-Year-Old Demon Hunter… With Great Hair!” The hybrid short combines live action and animation and tells the story of 12-year-old Tala as she battles demons throughout her day. Maria Lewis writes and directs, bringing a fresh voice to the fold, supported by noteworthy mentors.