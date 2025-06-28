Tom Sandoval’s Surprising Path to America’s Got Talent Glory

Tom Sandoval‘s journey on America’s Got Talent has captured the interest of fans and judges alike, sparking excitement around a potential win on the popular NBC series. Sandoval, known for his role in Vanderpump Rules, has been enthusiastically sharing his thoughts on advancing in the competition and what a victory could mean for himself and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. With dreams of a concert residency and more, the reality star opens up about the possibilities ahead.

Spotlight on Stage

Tom Sandoval’s performance on America’s Got Talent has been a turning point in his career. The former Vanderpump Rules star expressed his excitement after impressing the judges and advancing to the next round. As Sandoval shared with E! News, winning season 20 would be a dream come true for both his personal ambitions and his cover band.

“That would be crazy,” he said. “That would be so amazing. Obviously, there’s such a slim chance because of so many great acts out there, but I would obviously be so happy for the band and for myself.”

Dreams Beyond the Prize

For Tom Sandoval, the potential win on America’s Got Talent extends beyond the $1 million prize. He envisions bigger opportunities for his band, including the chance to headline their own concert residency. The idea of performing regularly before a dedicated audience is a prospect Sandoval finds exhilarating.

“I would love that, definitely,” Sandoval added, highlighting his enthusiasm for taking his music career to new heights.

Navigating the Nerves

Participating in America’s Got Talent is no small feat, and Sandoval admitted to feeling anxious about the judges’ feedback. During his audition, which aired on June 24, he performed the ’80s classic “Take on Me” by A-ha. Among the panel, there was one judge whose opinion weighed heavily on his mind.

This blend of excitement and nervousness underscores Sandoval’s drive and dedication, setting the stage for what might be a defining moment in his career.