Tom Greene Takes Helm as Beatles’ Apple Corps CEO

In a significant move within the world of entertainment, Apple Corps, the multimedia company founded by the legendary Beatles, has appointed Tom Greene as its new CEO. Known for his impactful presence in the media industry, Greene brings a wealth of experience to Apple Corps, aiming to enhance the group’s lasting legacy. This strategic appointment is expected to usher in a fresh era for the company.

Tom Greene’s Impressive Background

Tom Greene, a seasoned executive with a proven track record, is prominently recognized for his contributions to the Harry Potter franchise. His expertise was honed through his roles as an executive at Pottermore Publishing and later as CFO and general manager at Wizarding World Digital, a collaboration between Warner Media and Pottermore. Currently, Greene serves as the chief operating officer for the esports company Blast and remains a board member at Pottermore.

Greene’s capacity to navigate diverse sectors within the media landscape positions him as an ideal leader for Apple Corps. His extensive experience in digital and entertainment industries aligns with the company’s vision to continue evolving and celebrating the Beatles’ musical heritage.

Support from the Beatles Family

The appointment of Tom Greene has been warmly welcomed by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, and Sean Ono Lennon. In a joint statement, they expressed their excitement: “We are thrilled to welcome Tom Greene as CEO. We have a lot of exciting plans and Tom’s experience and vision make him the perfect person to join us in making it all happen.” This endorsement highlights their confidence in Greene’s ability to lead Apple Corps into a new chapter.

A New Era for Apple Corps

Greene’s new role follows the departure of former CEO Jeff Jones, who led the company for 17 years until he stepped down last October. Established in 1968, Apple Corps has played a pivotal role in managing the Beatles’ vast and influential legacy. With Greene now at the helm, he becomes only the third CEO in the company’s storied history.

In his own words, Greene described his appointment as a “huge honour.” He shared, “Like so many people around the world, I grew up in a household obsessed with The Beatles and their music. There are so many new and innovative ways to bring their unique magic to all generations of fans. I cannot wait to get started.”

Looking to the Future

Apple Corps continues to play a crucial role in protecting and promoting the Beatles’ legacy. The company recently sanctioned a series of biopics directed by Sam Mendes, which will feature actors such as Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn portraying the iconic members of the band. These projects are generating great anticipation, with releases expected by 2028.

Under Greene’s leadership, Apple Corps is poised to explore new avenues to connect with both longtime fans and new audiences, ensuring the enduring impact of the Beatles’ music and spirit. This new chapter promises to enhance their legacy in innovative ways, aligning with global cultural trends.