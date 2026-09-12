Tom Cruise's 'Digger': A Musical Twist You Won't Find

Recently, internet speculation ran rampant regarding Tom Cruise‘s upcoming film “Digger,” with many believing it to be a secret musical. However, sources close to the production quickly dispelled these rumors, clarifying that “Digger” is not a musical feature.

The Origins of the Rumor

The speculation began following the release of the film’s final trailer, where fans noted that certain visuals suggested a theatrical production. In particular, Cruise, clad in extensive makeup and prosthetics that made him nearly unrecognizable, appeared to be on a rotating platform commonly used in stage performances. Additionally, there were moments in the trailer when background actors seemed to be singing, prompting a flurry of discussion on social media.

Industry Reactions

According to Variety, two insiders confirmed that “Digger” does not fall within the musical genre but expressed amusement at the fervor of the online theories. Author Jason Pargin even shared a humorous take on the speculation, tweeting, “My favorite conspiracy theory right now is that Digger is secretly a musical and they’re desperately trying to hide it in the marketing,” on September 10.

Details About “Digger”

Set to be released on October 2, “Digger” has yet to be screened extensively for critics. Cruise, who appears deeply invested in the project, described his unique collaboration with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, stating, “I’ve always done that. I want the writer to read me his idea, because then I can see where we’re going. We’re exploring rhythms, and I’m feeling the world. I’m literally an audience. I want to hear his voice. I want to understand, and see the world the way he sees it,” in an interview with Empire.

A Strong Supporting Cast

In addition to Cruise, “Digger” features a talented ensemble cast that includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons. The screenplay was co-written by Iñárritu along with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Jez Butterworth, Berman, and Iñárritu.

Watch the Trailer

To see what sparked these musical speculations, you can watch the final trailer for “Digger” below.