Tom Cruise Warns: Authenticity Matters in an AI Future

In a world rapidly evolving with artificial intelligence, Tom Cruise remains optimistic about the future of cinema, asserting that audiences will always crave authentic experiences on screen. During a candid conversation at a BAFTA “Life in Pictures” event in London, Cruise reflected on his illustrious four-decade career and shared his insights on the ongoing impact of technology in film.

AI and the Future of Film

Cruise was joined by moderator Edith Bowman as they discussed the latest trends in filmmaking, particularly focusing on the “Mission: Impossible” series. With the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” expected to feature AI as its central villain, Cruise was asked about the implications of this technology for the film industry.

The Importance of Human Connection

“Here’s the thing: There is nothing like human,” Cruise stated, emphasizing the significance of the theatrical experience in fostering community and shared emotions among viewers. While he acknowledged the rise of streaming platforms, he noted that watching films in theaters represents “a different art form” that cannot be replaced.

Box Office Success and Audience Demand

He pointed to the recent summer box office performance, which shattered records with $4.76 billion in grosses from May through Labor Day, as evidence of the enduring public interest in genuine storytelling and skilled craftsmanship. “People want that experience. They’re going to movie theaters,” he remarked, adding, “I always believe in humanity.”

The Creative Response to an AI-Driven Future

Cruise concluded that even in the face of advancing AI technology, filmmakers must continue to create compelling content. “You know, it is coming and it’s going to happen,” he acknowledged, yet he reiterated that audiences long for “real things.”

A Glimpse into ‘Digger’

In addition to discussing industry trends, Cruise also teased his upcoming film “Digger,” directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. In this role, Cruise portrays a wealthy oil tycoon, drastically changing his appearance with a fat suit and prosthetics that initially required six hours to apply. “I’ve never read a movie like this,” he claimed. “It’s the most original film and one of the most moving films I’ve ever seen.”