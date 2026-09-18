Tom Cruise Praises Taylor Swift's Football Knowledge at Game

Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift stole the spotlight during the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener on Monday, sparking curiosity about their conversation. What insights were exchanged between the Hollywood icon and the pop music sensation?

Football Insights and Friendship

Cruise revealed on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that Swift was “schooling” him on football. “For real,” he noted, highlighting the unexpected dynamic between the two stars. This isn’t the first time they’ve crossed paths; Cruise was spotted at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London in 2024, and he was also in attendance when she married Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July.

A Genius in More Ways than One

Cruise praised Swift, affectionately calling her a genius. “I’ve been following her since she was a kid,” he commented, expressing admiration for her talent and the beautiful bond she shares with Kelce. He emphasized Swift’s growth, revealing that she “knew nothing about football when she met Travis,” yet has since become quite knowledgeable about the game.

Conversations Beyond the Gridiron

Their discussions extended beyond football; Cruise mentioned they also chatted about music and movies. “She’s funny, she’s got such a great sense of humor,” he remarked, along with lauding her as “a brilliant writer” and an exceptionally talented musician and director.

Swift’s Creative Ventures

Swift has demonstrated her directing prowess in multiple music videos and took a significant step in filmmaking with her 2021 release, “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. She is set to make her feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures; however, her record-breaking Eras Tour that kicked off in 2023 and runs through December 2024 has likely delayed this project.

Future Endeavors and Lighthearted Moments

In his interview with Fallon, Cruise also responded to rumors regarding his upcoming film “Digger,” directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. “No, but I think it’s a very good idea,” he joked, suggesting the possibility of a musical adaptation. He and Fallon whimsically broke into song and dance, showcasing a lighthearted moment amidst the promotional tour for “Digger.”

Cruise’s promotional activities for “Digger” also include an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, which is set to release on Friday.