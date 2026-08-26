Tim Curry's Must-Watch Films: 9 Unforgettable Cinematic Gems

Tim Curry’s illustrious career spanned numerous iconic roles that defined pop culture, from the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the chilling Pennywise in Stephen King’s It. Even after a stroke in 2012, Curry continued to captivate audiences with his voice work, showcasing his resilience and passion for performance. As we remember this remarkable actor, let’s explore nine essential films that encapsulate his talent and versatility.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

How do you do? Since its debut, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has remained a cult classic, forever linked to Curry’s unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The film follows a repressed couple confronting the outlandish inhabitants of a peculiar mansion, but it’s Curry who steals the show as the seductive Transylvanian doctor. His opening entrance—complete with sparkling platform heels—has become a defining moment in film history. “I can’t imagine a better role to enable me to embrace my contradictions and see them through,” Curry reflected in his memoir. Frank-N-Furter will undoubtedly live on as a lasting legacy. —CT Jones

‘Times Square’ (1980)

Image Credit: Associated Film /Everett Collection.

In this cult classic, Curry plays Johnny LaGuardia, a late-night radio DJ who serves as a guardian angel to two runaway girls. His character encourages them to start a punk rock band, emphasizing anti-establishment themes. With a balance of humor and empathy, Curry showcases his knack for deeply resonant performances, capturing the essence of youthful rebellion. —David Fear

‘Annie’ (1982)

Image Credit: ©Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

As the scheming conman “Rooster” Hannigan in Annie, Curry dazzles with his comedic timing and distinctive Depression-era New York accent. Paired with Carol Burnett, who plays his sister, Curry’s character conspires to deceive in order to collect a reward for Annie’s parents. His performance combines humor and villainy, proving his versatility within family cinema. —Kory Grow

‘Clue’ (1985)

Image Credit: ©Paramount/Everett Collection

In Clue, Curry shines as Wadsworth, the eccentric butler guiding guests through a whodunit mystery. His performance is characterized by genius-level comedic timing, marked by expressive facial reactions and unforgettable lines. Curry’s portrayal elevates the comedic chaos that ensues in the mansion, making him the highlight of this ensemble comedy. —CTJ

‘Legend’ (1985)

Image Credit: ©Universal/Everett Collection

In Ridley Scott’s fantasy film Legend, Curry embodies the Lord of Darkness with sheer exuberance, donning elaborate prosthetics. Originally, Scott hadn’t considered Curry for the role, but after witnessing his compelling performance in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he rethought his decision. Curry’s captivating charm and devilish allure make Darkness a standout character in this visually stunning film. —DF

‘It’ (1990)

Image Credit: ©Warner Bros/Everett Collection

Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise in the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s It brought horror to a new level. His sinister gaze and haunting performances made him a lasting figure in the realm of fear, surpassing the limitations of visual effects of the time. His chilling line, “You’ll float, too…” remains ingrained in the memory of audiences who dare to watch. —CTJ

‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest’ (1992)

Image Credit: ©Warner Bros/Everett Collection

Curry lent his voice to Hexxus, a villain embodying ecological destruction in the animated feature FernGully. Infusing the character with a playful yet sinister flair, Curry added humor to the role, ensuring a memorable performance. This film marked one of his initial forays into voice acting, showcasing his vocal prowess for a younger audience. —DF

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ (1992)

Image Credit: ©20thCentFox/Everett Collection

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Curry showcased his comedic talents as Mr. Hector, the concierge at the Plaza Hotel. Despite expressively keeping track of Kevin McCallister, Curry’s soft demeanor helped create an engaging dynamic with the young lead. Not only did he appear onscreen, but he later narrated the audiobook of the film’s novelization, expanding his connection to the beloved franchise. —KG

‘Muppet Treasure Island’ (1996)

Image Credit: Disney/Everett Collection