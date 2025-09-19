Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci End Their Relationship

Celebrities Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have ended their relationship, making headlines across the entertainment world. This breakup comes after a romance that captured attention earlier in 2023. The couple, who first crossed paths at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, rekindled their connection when Monica Bellucci presented Tim Burton with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Lumière Film Festival. Their relationship and subsequent split have become a topic of interest for fans and media alike, marking another chapter in the personal lives of these acclaimed figures.

### A Love Reconnected

Their story began with a fleeting meeting at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. Fast forward to the Lumière Film Festival, where Monica Bellucci was chosen to present an award to the renowned visionary behind “Nightmare Before Christmas.” This encounter paved the way for their relationship, which blossomed in 2023, capturing the imaginations of fans and the media.

### Past Relationships

Before reigniting their connection, both Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci had been involved with other prominent personalities. Monica was previously married to actor Vincent Cassel. Their marriage, which lasted 14 years, ended in 2013, but they share two daughters, Deva, 21, and Léonie Cassel, 15.

Tim Burton, known for his distinctive cinematic style, shared a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter. Their union, which lasted from 2001 to 2014, resulted in two children: Billy Raymond Burton, 21, and Nell Burton, 17. Post-split, Helena Bonham Carter reflected positively on their situation, emphasizing personal growth and mutual respect.

### Moving Forward

Though Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s relationship has concluded, both have cultivated rich careers and have a history of navigating personal and professional challenges. Fans continue to admire their work and personal journeys, as both remain influential figures in their respective fields.

As the story of Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s breakup unfolds, the public remains intrigued by how these celebrated individuals will proceed in their personal lives. Their paths continue to draw attention, as this breakup marks a new beginning for each.