Tiger Woods, Proud Dad! How He Celebrated His Daughter’s Soccer Championship Victory

Tiger Woods is not just a golf legend but also a deeply involved father. Recently, the 49-year-old athlete was seen celebrating his daughter Sam Woods’ victory, as she led her team to success in the high school soccer championship final.

Tiger Woods in the Stands to Support His Daughter

On March 1, Tiger Woods attended the Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in DeLand, Florida, to watch his daughter’s team, the Buccaneers, claim victory over Episcopal School in the FHSAA Class 2A final.

Seventeen-year-old Sam Woods, a senior at The Benjamin School, played a crucial role in securing the win for her team. In footage published by Palm Beach Post, Tiger Woods was spotted in the stands wearing a championship-branded T-shirt and a white baseball cap, enthusiastically cheering and celebrating alongside other proud parents.

Sam Woods, a Key Player in the Championship Defense

Sam Woods is not only a talented soccer player but also a true leader on the field. The team’s coach, Hilary Carney, praised the defensive efforts that were essential to securing the championship title.

Our defense was rock solid. Emily Simon was outstanding in goal, and Sam, as a senior, brought stability and control to the back line.– Hilary Carney, Head Coach

Tiger Woods shares two children, Sam and Charlie Woods, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods: “I Love Watching Them Play with Passion”

Tiger Woods has previously spoken about his daughter’s passion for soccer and how he fully supports his children, regardless of the sport they choose. In a 2018 interview with Golf.com, he admitted that Sam and her brother Charlie were more interested in soccer than golf.

They love soccer. If they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine too. The most important thing is that they enjoy playing sports.

He also revealed that he loves spending time with his kids, playing soccer together.

I get so much joy from watching them play and compete. It’s amazing to see their happiness and passion for soccer.

Charlie Woods Follows His Father’s Path, While Sam Stays Committed to Soccer

While Charlie Woods has chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps in golf, Sam remains dedicated to soccer. According to The New York Post, she will be attending Stanford University, the same school where Tiger Woods began his sports career.

Although she hasn’t chosen golf, Tiger Woods is incredibly proud of her achievements and continues to support her unconditionally in her passion for soccer.

Sam Woods proves that athletic talent runs in the Woods family, but each child is carving their own path. With a father who fully supports them, her future in soccer looks bright. Regardless of the sport they pursue, Tiger Woods is, above all, a devoted father who celebrates every victory alongside his children.