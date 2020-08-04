Tiffany Haddish Talks Dating Common in Podcast Interview

After months of maintaining followers presuming concerning her connection condition with Common, Tiffany Haddish ultimately validated that she’s dating the rap artist — and it’s serious!

Tiffany Haddish, 40, and Common, 48, are formally a couple. The set’s love has been guessed concerning for numerous months, yet Tiffany flat-out confessed that she’s “in a relationship” with Common throughout an interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. She additionally described her love with Common as the “finest connection [she] ‘s ever before remained in.”

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” Tiffany included. “I feel more confident in me, and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier, and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that has my back. It seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him!”.

During the interview, Tiffany additionally dished concerning her current hair remodeling. In mid-July, she surprised followers by slashing off every one of her hair and debuting a hairless head. She joked with Steve-O concerning just how she and Common are “twins” currently as a result of their matching hairstyles. “[Common] stated it was lovely,” she confessed. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.'”

Tiffany and Common fulfilled when they both starred in the 2019 movie, The Kitchen. However, she exposed points didn’t transform enchanting up until a fair bit of time afterward. Earlier this year, they both partnered with Bumble for an online dating project, and points obtained much more severe from there, which caused them to quarantine with each other in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. “He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” Tiffany stated, openly…

Back in March, Tiffany openly rejected reports of love between herself and Common. However, in April, she did an online video clip interview. She did not avoid panning her video camera over to Common, which led followers to guess that they were quarantined with each other. It turns out, the reports held, and these two are SO ON! Both Tiffany and Common have never been wed before, and followers are most definitely incredibly sustaining this love, also. We’re right here for it!