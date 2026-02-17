Tiffani Thiessen Shares Eye-Opening Insights on Sleep and Nutrition

Tiffani Thiessen Reveals Secrets to Better Sleep, Nutrition

In her latest insights, Tiffani Thiessen unveils practical methods to enhance our sleep quality and nutritional habits. Known for her iconic roles in shows like “Saved by the Bell,” Thiessen has transitioned from a beloved sitcom star to a wellness advocate. By sharing her personal strategies, she aims to inspire both parents and individuals striving for a healthier lifestyle. Discover how Tiffani Thiessen reveals secrets to better sleep, nutrition, that can easily be integrated into anyone’s daily routine.

Innovative Ways to Get Kids Eating Healthy

Getting children to embrace vegetables can often feel like an uphill battle. However, Tiffani Thiessen has discovered an innovative way to encourage young ones to consume their greens: by incorporating salad into pizza. “I think the first time it kind of clicked [was when] I actually put salad on my pizza,” Thiessen explained, recalling how her 10-year-old son, Holt, reacted. “He was like, ‘Wait, you could do that?’ And I was like, ‘Of course, you can.’” This delicious twist helped Holt develop a taste for salads, which has persisted ever since.

Thiessen, who has a partnership with Fresh Express, has transformed her love for salads into a healthy lifestyle choice for her family. Fans of her work will remember her as the spirited cheerleader Kelly Kapowski, but today, her Instagram feed is filled with vibrant salad recipes, including Italian chopped salads and Mediterranean charred vegetable salads. Even while busy filming the upcoming Disney+ series “Coven Academy,” she continues to prioritize healthy eating, especially salads during long workweeks.

The Balance Between Indulgence and Wellness

Thiessen promotes an 80/20 rule when it comes to her diet—prioritizing salads for 80% of her meals and allowing for indulgences like Chinese food and wine for the remaining portion. “During the week, when I can’t go out and I’m shooting really long hours, I definitely eat more salads,” she said. On weekends, however, she loosens the reins a bit, enjoying meals out with friends or coworkers.

Pairing her nutritious diet with good hydration is another secret to her wellness routine. “I know a lot of people who are not water drinkers, and I have to say there were moments where I was not a water drinker,” she confessed. Thiessen made it a habit to include water in her daily regimen, emphasizing its importance. She recommends aiming to drink about half one’s body weight in ounces, a guideline she personally adheres to while still keeping her hydration balance manageable.

Prioritizing Restful Sleep

Sleep is an essential pillar of Thiessen’s health regimen, as she strives for seven hours each night. “Now that I’m 52 years of age, I definitely know that I need more sleep,” she remarked, noting that her ideal is eight hours, though achieving that can be challenging while filming. With long shoots that often extend into the early morning hours, she relies on tools that help her wind down. This includes her trusted sound machine, which she’s used since her daughter, Harper, was born. “I even travel with it,” she added.

Thiessen also employs effective strategies to overcome potential sleep disturbances, such as her husband’s snoring. She uses specially molded wax earplugs for an uninterrupted night’s rest, proving that Tiffani Thiessen reveals secrets to better sleep, nutrition, that are not only simple but also deeply personal. By sharing these insights, she encourages others to take proactive steps toward improved health and well-being.