Thomas Markle Sparks Romance After Heartfelt Journey

Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Markle Has Found Love Again

In a heartwarming turn of events, Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, has found love again, marking a significant new chapter in his life. After enduring various personal and health challenges, Thomas has shared his feelings of renewed joy and companionship. At the age of 81, the former lighting director has opened up about his relationship with Rio Canedo, a 46-year-old nurse from the Philippines, whom he met during a time of recovery from serious surgery.

Thomas Markle’s New Relationship Began During His Health Recovery

Thomas Markle met Rio Canedo while recuperating from a leg amputation in Cebu, where he relocated with his son in early 2025. During this challenging period, their bond began to flourish, with Canedo offering essential support for both his health and everyday living. Reflecting on their initial connection, Thomas expressed, “After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me.”

‘You’re Never Too Old to Find Love,’ Thomas Markle Shares Golden Piece of Advice

Although the 35-year age gap between Thomas and Rio has sparked some curiosity, he is not deterred by public opinion. “I know some people will say hurtful things, but I don’t care,” he remarked. Expressing his hope that his story might inspire others, he added, “I never thought I would ever be happy again. I want people to know you’re never too old to find peace and love.”

In his conversation with The Daily Mail, Thomas emphasized the need for positivity in the face of negativity. “There’s a lot of negative things going on in the world, and if my story can give a little hope to one person, then I’m happy,” he stated candidly. Rising above criticism, he asserted, “Life is for living. There’s nothing more important in life than love.”

Life in the Philippines Brings a Fresh Start

Markle shared insights about his recent health struggles, which include a stroke and a recent bout of pneumonia, attributing his peaceful mindset to his new surroundings in the Philippines. “After my stroke, things were not great. I wanted to go to the other side of the world to a place where the people are kind,” he explained. “The Philippines has a gentler way of life. I never expected to meet Rio and have my life changed in such a wonderful way.”

Taking a moment to reflect on his estranged relationship with Meghan Markle, Thomas stated, “I was sad about Meghan for so long, but now I finally feel like I can laugh again. Life is good.” He is choosing to focus on the present and the supportive community he has found, emphasizing the kindness of healthcare professionals around him. “The nurses and doctors here in the Philippines are wonderful. People here don’t have all the worldly goods we have in the West, but they respect and care for older people,” he noted.

As Thomas continues to recover, he approaches each day with enthusiasm and gratitude. He remarked, “I’ve got pneumonia, but I’m not feeling sorry for myself because I have Rio taking such good care of me.” Looking forward, he is fully embracing a life characterized by care, companionship, and a renewed sense of happiness.

For more details, read Thomas Markle’s full interview here.

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