Theo Von Opens Up About Road Trips and Iowa Love

Theo Von found himself in a cornfield paradise on a recent Thursday night, energetically tearing through a bag of ballpark peanuts at the iconic Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Between inning breaks, as shells littered his khaki cargo pants, he stood to accept a plethora of selfie requests from fans, a testament to his growing popularity, particularly from his highly rated podcast, This Past Weekend, which frequently lands in Spotify’s top 10.

A Surprise Visit Amid a Road Trip

While Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber stole the spotlight with two home runs to help his team to a 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins, it was Von’s unexpected appearance that had fans abuzz. On a multi-state road trip with friends, Von made this game a must-see stop. Everywhere in the stadium, framed by organized corn rows and sprinkled with quotes from the beloved 1989 film starring Kevin Costner, fans exchanged whispers and compliments about Von’s work and presence.

Connecting with Fans in Iowa

Expressing his fondness for Iowa, Von said, “I love Iowa. I’ve been pretty fortunate where people are pretty friendly most of the time. And I like meeting people.” His ability to connect with fans was evident as he graciously engaged with admirers throughout the game. Although he typically refrains from interviews outside his podcast or close friends, he made an exception for The Hollywood Reporter with support from a Netflix representative, the streaming service boasting two of his stand-up specials, No Offense and Regular People.

Reflections on the Game and Life

As he watched the game unfold, Von spoke about his excitement for what he referred to as “the Field of lesser dreams” from past visits, now transformed into a spectacular venue featuring legends like Rollie Fingers and CC Sabathia. “Seeing so many of the greats is wonderful,” he shared, highlighting the electric atmosphere enriched by a series of hits and plays. When asked who he was rooting for, he candidly admitted, “I think I’m rooting for the Twins today,” referencing their struggles and a personal anecdote from Philadelphia that contributed to his current feelings.

A Fondness for the Field of Dreams

Von reminisced about his childhood viewings of Field of Dreams, even re-watching it before attending the game to reconnect with its themes. “It’s a nice story about a father-son that really brings people together,” he explained, noting the heartwarming interactions between fathers and sons he witnessed at the ballpark.

Inclusivity and Mental Health

Keenly aware of his fans’ enthusiasm, Von embraced the attention and shared his philosophy on maintaining a positive attitude when engaging with the crowds. Reflecting on his connection to Iowa—his mother attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College—he underscored the joy of meeting new people and making a difference in their day.

Finding Balance in Fame

Discussing the pervasive nature of fame due to This Past Weekend, Von acknowledged that while he enjoys the connection with fans, it sometimes limits the element of surprise in his life. “I long for a sense of a little bit of Iowa,” he remarked, appreciating the serenity he found while traveling through the state. His hope is to eventually perform at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, a dream venue for him.

Lessons from the Film Industry

Reflecting on his experience writing, producing, and starring in the film Busboys alongside David Spade, Von shared insights into the demanding nature of filmmaking and the importance of self-care amidst stress. “I want to focus on taking care of myself and getting myself to a healthier space,” he noted, recognizing the pressures that sometimes accompany his career.

Living Life for Material