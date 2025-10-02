Theo Von: Homeland Security Clip’s Impact on Nicaraguan Roots

Theo Von, the son of a Nicaraguan immigrant, recently found himself in an unexpected spotlight. The Department of Homeland Security used footage of the comedian in a social media clip promoting deportation policies, a portrayal that Von says misrepresents his views on immigration. This incident prompted him to speak out about his personal connection to the immigrant experience and express his discontent on social media.

Unexpected Involvement

When Theo Von discovered that the Department of Homeland Security had used footage of him in a promotional video suggesting he supported mass deportations, he quickly reacted. The popular comedian and podcaster took to X, expressing his disapproval and requesting the removal of the clip.

“Yooo DHS, I didn’t approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos,” Von wrote on his social media account. He clarified his stance by adding, “When it comes to immigration, my thoughts and heart are a lot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!”

Personal Reflection

Theo Von delved deeper into his thoughts on immigration in a recent podcast episode, reflecting on his father’s journey from Nicaragua. The comedian often shares stories about his family during his stand-up performances, providing a personal lens on the complex topic.

“My father immigrated here from Nicaragua. One of my prized possessions is, I have his immigration papers when he came here,” Von stated. He cherishes these documents, emphasizing, “I have them in a frame [from when] him and his siblings came here. So, I have tons of thoughts about it.”

Addressing the Controversy

The clip featuring Von saying, “aw, shucks” followed by “heard you got deported, dude — bye!” added fuel to the controversy. The video highlighted a narrative supporting President Trump’s deportation record, which Von found troubling. He described the situation as “fucked up,” remarking on its widespread dissemination across social platforms.

As the incident unfolded, Von shared his growing paranoia. “It was everywhere. It was on all platforms and stuff. So that had me really kind of paranoid,” he explained, recounting how the fear led him to close his curtains. A text from a government official offering “extra security” heightened his concerns, leaving him shaken and worried about neighborhood perceptions.

“I’m like, what are you talking about? Extra security? I don’t even know the code to my ring camera. I don’t even know how to log in. So it’s like, you’re just going to put police cars in my neighborhood? What are my neighbors going to think now? They’re fearful. I don’t know, man, that really kind of shook me.”

See the full clip below.

Theo Von on DHS using him in a deportation snuff film: “My father immigrated here from Nicaragua. One of my prized possessions is…his immigration papers from when he came here — I have them in a frame…This was just fucked up. It was fucked up.”

— Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) October 2, 2025