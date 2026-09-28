The Surprising Truth About Castor Oil Packs Revealed by Experts

In a world where beauty and wellness trends continuously emerge, one particular practice is drawing increasing attention: castor oil packs. This intriguing trend has piqued the curiosity of many, leading to discussions about its potential benefits.

Expert Insights on Castor Oil Packs

To better understand the advantages of using castor oil packs, E! consulted with Dr. Iris Kerin Orbuch, founder of the Iris Wings Sanctuary For Endometriosis Surgery & Wellness in Los Angeles. Dr. Orbuch provided profound insights into how castor oil packs function and who can benefit from them.

Understanding the Benefits

According to Dr. Orbuch, “castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help many systems of the body” when applied topically. Here are some potential benefits that users may experience:

Improved digestive health

Reduction of menstrual cramps

Calming effects on the nervous system

Enhanced quality of deep sleep

Support for lymphatic flow

Who Can Use Castor Oil Packs

Dr. Orbuch emphasized that most individuals, with the exception of pregnant or breastfeeding women and those who are allergic to or sensitive to castor oil, could potentially gain advantages from using castor oil packs. However, she noted the importance of individualized care.

Consultation is Key