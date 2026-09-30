The Mystery of Princess Diana's Vanished Second Wedding Dress

Princess Diana and Prince Charles during the wedding

Princess Diana’s wedding dress is one of the most iconic gowns in fashion history, yet few people are aware that there was a second design created for her wedding to Prince Charles. This alternate dress was so secretive that even Diana herself was unaware of its existence, and it mysteriously vanished before it could be revealed to the public. Fortunately, it has been recreated so that we can finally glimpse what it might have looked like.

Diana’s Second Wedding Dress Was a ‘Complete Secret’

Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the original wedding dress was a closely guarded secret before the royal ceremony on July 29, 1981, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. In a bid to maintain the element of surprise, the Emanuels crafted a second gown in confidentiality. Elizabeth recalled, “At the time we wanted to make absolutely sure that the dress was a surprise. Had the secret of the real dress got out it’s possible that Diana would actually have worn this one.”

Feeling the need for security and precaution, Elizabeth noted, “We didn’t try it on Diana. We never even discussed it. We wanted to make sure that we had something there; it was for our own peace of mind, really.” In a revealing video for People, she elaborated on her neurotic concern over possible mishaps, stating, “what happens if somebody breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there’s a fire… I wanted to be prepared for any emergency.”

Confirming that “Diana never knew” about the secondary dress, Elizabeth explained, “I didn’t want to worry her, so we never showed it to her. We never talked about it. It was [a] complete secret.” Unfortunately, the second dress ultimately disappeared from view. Elizabeth later recounted, “The original one is just gone because after we realized that we wouldn’t have to use it… it ended up on some sample rail somewhere because it was unfinished.” As a result, the only remaining version is the replica.

The Alternate Dress Featured Stunning Details

The alternate dress, unveiled to the public in 2011 and further showcased in 2023 through sketches, shared some similarities with the gown that Diana wore. Made of ivory silk taffeta, it was designed with “the same ruffles around the neck as the original but without the signature lace,” as noted by People. WWD described additional design elements, including “scalloped details along the hemline and sleeves,” along with “tiny pearls sewn onto the bodice.”