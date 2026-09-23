The Fascinating Journey of Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

Princess Diana’s wedding dress, which captivated the world on July 29, 1981, during her marriage to then-Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral, remains one of the most iconic outfits in history. Designed by the husband-and-wife team of David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the gown featured a ruffled collar, puff sleeves, a voluminous skirt, and a stunning 25-foot-long train. Its estimated cost at the time was $114,800, which equals approximately $448,500 today, according to People. As interest in this emblematic garment continues to thrive—recently making headlines through its recreation in Netflix‘s “The Crown”—many are curious about what has become of it since the princess’s untimely passing in 1997.

Diana Passed Her Dress on In Her Will

After Diana’s tragic death on August 31, 1997, she bequeathed her exquisite wedding dress to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as detailed in her will. The will included a stipulation that her brother, Earl Spencer, would care for the dress until Harry turned 30. This moment came on September 15, 2014, when the gown transferred into the possession of the princes. However, as noted by People, its current location remains undisclosed.

Getty Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day

Diana’s Dress Was Seen In an Exhibition & a Documentary

Since coming into the ownership of William and Harry, Diana’s wedding dress has been featured prominently in public exhibitions and documentary projects. Notably, from 2021 to 2022, it was on display at Kensington Palace as part of the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition. This event attracted considerable public attention, with Country Town & House describing it as one of the most exciting offerings as galleries reopened.

Getty Princess Diana’s wedding dress during the “Royal Style In The Making” exhibition at Kensington Palace in June 2021