The Chicks' Unwavering Loyalty to Country Music Shines Through

The Chicks, a formidable trio from Dallas, known previously as the Dixie Chicks, have long been celebrated for their bold stance on social issues, their musical innovation, and their powerful storytelling. Comprising Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie McGuire, the band redefined not just their identity but also the boundaries of country music after a significant cultural turning point. Their name change came in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, signaling a deeper commitment to social justice and artistic authenticity. They have made headlines for standing up against the Iraq War in 2003, effectively becoming early victims of what many now label “cancel culture.” Yet, beyond the controversy, the Chicks have achieved monumental success as one of the all-time leading all-female bands, known for crafting defiant, resonant country music.

No matter how you experience their music or understand their impact, the Chicks have left an indelible mark on the American cultural landscape.

Transformation Through Music



Their 2006 album Taking the Long Way stands as a testament to this transformation, marking a pivotal moment in the band’s relationship with country music. Maines’ infamous declaration in London—expressing her shame over then-President George W. Bush being from Texas—led to a drastic withdrawal of support from Nashville. While the mainstream country music industry seemed to turn its back on them, a new audience emerged, drawn by the Chicks’ resilience and unwavering stance for their beliefs. They managed to transcend traditional genre classifications, representing various aspects of American life—including sexism, authenticity, and freedom of expression—through their music and public persona.

Two decades after Taking the Long Way‘s original release, the recently reissued 20th Anniversary Edition proves that the Chicks have not only remained true to their roots but have also amplified their voices for justice through both music and humor. With songs like the rallying anthem “March March” and insightful quips from Maines during performances—like her playful jokes about senators—they continue to address contemporary issues head-on. Though the themes of this anniversary edition tie back to their controversial past, it highlights their commitment to country music while showcasing their refusal to be defined solely by the genre’s conventional limits.

The Musical Legacy



Taking the Long Way itself serves as an enduring piece of music history. Produced by Rick Rubin, the album opens with “The Long Way Around,” a reflective track that captures both the band’s journey and their determination to defy expectations. While “Not Ready to Make Nice” is often noted as the standout track—echoing fierce sentiments of defiance—other songs like “Silent House” and “Lubbock or Leave It” capture the range of their emotional and musical expressions. The expanded edition features previously unreleased tracks such as “Thin Line” and “Live Wire,” further illustrating the Chicks’ versatility—displaying both introspection and high-energy performances.