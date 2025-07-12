The Cabot Collection Redefines Excitement in Golf

Golf was never meant to be a dull pastime, and the Cabot Collection is redefining what it means to enjoy the game. With its captivating properties sprawled across stunning locations from Cape Breton to Saint Lucia, Cabot is creating a vibrant golf culture unlike any other. This modern take on an age-old sport is all about community, luxury, and redefining the traditional golfing experience. Keep reading to find out how Cabot is making golf anything but boring.

Iconic Courses and Unforgettable Experiences

Some golf courses are legendary, recognized instantly by players and non-players alike. Joining the ranks of iconic courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews is Cabot. Co-founded by Ben Cowan-Dewar in 2012, Cabot has quickly risen to prominence with its breathtaking properties and signature blend of community and luxury. From dramatic cliffside greens in Cape Breton to idyllic coastlines in Saint Lucia, these courses offer unique golfing adventures that are anything but ordinary.

What sets Cabot apart is the immersive experience it offers — a place where golf meets rich culture and community connection. Adam Sandler, known to fans as Happy Gilmore, has played there, emphasizing the blend of high-profile allure and genuine camaraderie. At Cabot, a day on the course is not just about the game; it’s an engaging event that elevates the sport to new heights.

The Masters Party: Where Tradition Meets Innovation

The Masters, with its storied history spanning over 90 years at Augusta National, captures the essence of tradition in golf. But beyond the legendary tournament, Cabot hosts a Masters party that has become a must-attend event. This gathering transforms Augusta into a lively scene, offering a refreshing take on golf culture.

The Cabot Masters Party attracts an eclectic mix of celebrities, golf enthusiasts, and Cabot members. Imagine craft cocktails, live music, and a relaxed atmosphere that feels more like an upscale social gathering than a stuffy country club meeting. It’s a celebration where networking turns into genuine connections, and golf culture comes alive in a relaxed, engaging environment.

Global Footprint of Premier Golf Courses

The Cabot Collection features an impressive lineup of 13 courses across four Cabot-managed properties worldwide. Each course is meticulously crafted to offer a unique experience, from windswept coastlines to secluded retreats. Cabot Saint Lucia’s Point Hardy, for instance, offers an exclusive, members-only paradise.

Whether you’re interested in a one-time visit, owning a property, or becoming a friend of the brand, Cabot caters to both casual visitors and committed golf enthusiasts. Guests can expect to pay between $200 to $500 for a round, with accommodations available at select locations for a comprehensive golfing getaway.

Luxury Living and Boundless Opportunities

For those eager to immerse fully in the Cabot lifestyle, purchasing a home on one of the properties offers luxurious accommodations and access to exclusive courses. With modern architecture and unparalleled amenities, living at Cabot means becoming part of an elite golfing community.

Owners enjoy member-only course access, elegantly designed homes, and the chance to forge lasting friendships with fellow enthusiasts. It’s a dream scenario for many, blending lifestyle and leisure seamlessly into everyday life.

Discover Cabot’s Unique Locations

From the Caribbean charm of Cabot Saint Lucia to the rugged beauty of Cabot Highlands in Scotland, each property offers distinctive appeal. Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia promises a breathtaking mountain backdrop, while Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida shines with sun-soaked greens.

Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia offers an expansive 47 holes and luxurious accommodations, perfect for those looking to combine leisure with lifestyle. In France, Cabot Bordeaux invites golfers to indulge in world-class wine and cuisine, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the golfing experience.